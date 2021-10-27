PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. NAMES KICK (“IDEAS THAT KICK”) AS ITS AGENCY FOR BRANDING AND ADVERTISING

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (“PetVivo”), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for animals, today announced that it has named Kick (“Ideas that Kick”) as its advertising agency across multiple marketing services disciplines. Kick will lead brand strategy, advertising, digital and social media, experiential marketing and design strategies for PetVivo.



“The team at Kick is second to none in its marketing capabilities within the equine and animal industry and unwavering in its commitment to engaging audiences with impactful messaging that creates action. Their extensive capabilities in strategy, branding, marketing, advertising and digital media make them uniquely equipped to bring innovative, integrated solutions to what we’re trying to achieve,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo. “We are excited to partner with Kick to write the next chapter in PetVivo’s transformation to a leading provider of therapeutic veterinary devices that enhance the lives of companion animals.”

Kick works nationally and internationally for Fortune 500 brands, with a depth of experience including work with over twenty-five pet brands and with multibillion-dollar medical device companies — partnering with PetVivo represents a perfect intersection of experience.

“We look forward to partnering with PetVivo, an innovative leader focused on producing products with the well-being of companion animals in mind,” said Mary Kemp, co-founder of Kick. “Drawing on the deep experience of our team, we are excited to introduce and elevate their flagship product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, to all veterinarians and animal owners.”

PetVivo’s innovative therapeutic product, Spryng, is a veterinary medical device comprised of millions of micronized hydrogel matrices, which are derived from natural purified proteins, collagen and elastin. Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology provides both reinforcing natural joint support to replace and/or reinforce missing and damaged cartilage. These attributes delivered through one simple intraarticular injection offers a great solution to manage lameness afflictions, such as osteoarthritis, which is frequently found in companion animals.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of dogs and horses in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

About Kick

Kick is a Minneapolis-based branding and design agency, delivering badass ideas and innovative experiences for forward-thinking brands — from innovative startups, challenger brands and established Fortune 500 companies. Clients include AbleNet, Becton Dickinson, Halozyme, MicroVention, Nonin, Oxbow Animal Health, Pace Analytical and Triple Crown Nutrition. Kick’s expertise spans from brand strategy and identities, to packaging, websites, integrated advertising campaigns and social media, with more than a little of everything in between.



Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements, including the potential listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq, are based on information currently available the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.