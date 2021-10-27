Cities Management Names Darci Wagner as Director of Community Management

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cities Management, an Associa® company, announces the promotion of Darci Wagner, CMCA®, AMS®, to director of community management.

Ms. Wagner joined Cities Management in 2013 as a community manager, where she quickly established strong relationships with key client boards. In 2020, Ms. Wagner was promoted to senior community manager, continuing to develop her leadership skills in Associa’s community director leadership program. As the new director of community management, she will lead a team of community managers and other support staff to ensure the highest level of responsive customer service and management offerings.

“The success of Cities Management is heavily reliant on our ability to create lasting relationships with the valued boards of directors we work with. Every day, Darci demonstrates amazing interpersonal skills, serving as a fantastic role model for our community managers,” stated Kate Grutzmacher, CMCA®, AMS®, Cities Management president. “Her enthusiasm for supporting our clients has made her an asset to our team for years. We are excited to see her grow in this new role.”

Ms. Wagner holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and the Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa