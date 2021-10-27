Rotterdam, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s first fully accessible art depot opens its doors in 10 days

Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen is set to open its doors in 10 days – on 6 November 2021 – making the entire internationally renowned art collection of Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen accessible to the public. Museums around the world usually display just 6 to 10 percent of their collections; the rest lies in storage. Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen breaks with this hidden tradition and makes all the invisible artworks visible – a world first. In the iconic, mirrored art depot designed by MVRDV the museum’s 151,000 artefacts are placed at the heart of the city.

The depot’s ovoid shape makes it a building that is open in every direction. The bowl-like form means that the footprint is small and the rooftop area as expansive as possible. The fully mirrored edifice consists of 6,609 square metres of glass, divided into 1,664 mirror panels, which ensures that the building merges into its surroundings. The rooftop garden is populated by 75 specially cultivated multi-stemmed birch trees and 25 firs. Seen from the air, the greenery of the roof garden flows into the surroundings of the Museumpark.

Collaboration

Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen is a collaboration that involves Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, the City of Rotterdam and Stichting De Verre Bergen. The depot was designed by MVRDV and realised by BAM Bouw en Techniek.

For more information and high res images, please visit our newsroom

Rotterdam Partners: Official Destination Marketing Organization & Investment Promotion Agency

Rotterdam Partners is proud of Rotterdam and strives to further the success of Rotterdam while building on the sustainable growth of the city. We focus on Rotterdam’s image and promote the Rotterdam region nationally and internationally with future visitors, companies, and residents. We are responsible for city marketing and acquisition, and we are committed to a hospitable city and an attractive entrepreneurial climate. In this way we strengthen the economy of Rotterdam in the broadest sense of the word while always taking our city's liveability and identity into account.

Note for editors, not for publication: For more information, please contact Kim Heinen, k.heinen@rotterdampartners.nl International Press Officer Rotterdam Partners, www.rotterdampartners.nl.

Attachments