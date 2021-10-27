Discrete Semiconductor Market to Garner USD 44 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Discrete Semiconductor Market information by Type, by Transistors, by End User and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 44 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11% by 2025.

Market Scope:

Discrete semiconductors are semiconductor devices capable of performing a single function. Its ability to convert alternate current and its application in various electrical applications can drive market demand. The global discrete semiconductor market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) identifies new trends in discrete semiconductor and its future applications through in-depth research for the forecast period (2020-2027). The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects also make up a large portion of the report.

Dominant Key Players on Discrete Semiconductor Market Covered are:

Hitachi Ltd

Nexperia BV

D3 Semiconductor LLC

ABB Ltd

Diodes Incorporated

Qualcomm Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors NV

Infineon Technologies AG

On Semiconductor Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Eaton Corporation PLC

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Fuji Electric Corp.

Toshiba Electronic

STMicroelectronics NV

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Miniaturization of Electronic Devices to be a Major Driver

Nations aiming to connect the large populace of cities with rural areas can lead to heave investments in rail infrastructure. Expansions of rail road projects to serve as a reliable backup for trade and being integral to logistics and supply chains can drive the discrete semiconductor market. Bids and auctions invited by governments to modernize the railways can serve as an incentive to discrete semiconductor manufacturers.

Production of Electric Vehicles to Boost Market Growth

The fuel burn penalty for discrete semiconductor emitting nitrogen oxide can motivate railroad operators to opt for engines with alternative fuels such as diesel, LNG, and electric. Replacement of gasoline engines with diesel and encouragement of brake thermal efficiency can bode well for the market. Investments in fuel injection technology to improve the performance of discrete semiconductor engines has high potential in the market.

Inclination to ICs to Pose a Challenge to Market Growth

Discrete semiconductors are estimated to gain precedence slowly in the market as nations look to introduce sustainable development goals in their budget. Benefits of low fuel consumption and noise reduction compared to its conventional counterpart can drive its demand. Modernization initiatives by nations to rapidly upgrade its railroad infrastructure and connect citizens to faraway routes can bode well for the market. This is exemplified by the agreement between Hyundai Rotem and the Tanzania Railway Corporation for electric discrete semiconductor and electric multiple units.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

Transistors to be Leading Product in Global Market

Based on type, the market has been segmented into transistors, diodes, thyristors, and modules. The diodes segment has been sub-segmented into ESD protection diodes, Zener diodes, general-purpose rectifiers, high-speed rectifiers, switching diodes, and variable-capacitance diodes. The transistors segment has been further segmented into MOSFET, IGBT, and bipolar transistors. Transistors can capture a large market share over the forecast period owing to its demand in electric vehicles. Efficient power management as well as compounded production of EVs can drive segment growth.

Automotive Sector to Dominate Market Demand

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into communication, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and others. The automotive sector can contribute the most to the discrete semiconductor market owing to innovations such as regenerative braking and autonomous vehicles.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead Global Discrete Semiconductor Market

APAC is touted to be highly lucrative for the market owing to a large customer base and rapid industrialization. The burgeoning automotive sector as well as incentives provided to electric and hybrid vehicles can influence the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Discrete Semiconductor Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has dampened prospects of the discrete semiconductor market. Disruptions of supply chains and sluggish demand for electric vehicles can lead to a dip in market demand. But massive demand from automotive and consumer electronic sectors can bolster market growth.

Moreover, discrete semiconductor operated trains have been pivotal in transporting passengers during the pandemic in densely populated areas. A special bogey has been reserved to operate as a hospital to cater to any new cases.

Industry News

Toshiba Motor Corporation has developed a simulation technology for faster verification of discrete semiconductors. It can be used by wafer producers to develop designs and expedite their production methods.

