ECAM Council second edition in Rome November 1st: Building the Future Together through Healthcare

ROME, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM) is pleased to announce the council's second session on November 1, 2021 to be held at the St. Regis, Rome.

This year's summit is a collaborative gathering of the globe's most strategic thinkers focused on ECAM's role in shaping multilateralism in a post-pandemic world, healthcare, private-public partnerships, research and development, and economic stability.

“It took us one year, but we did it; finding the right partners to take part in this beautiful journey to make a sustainable future possible via healthcare initiatives. I congratulate all those that have committed to this important social investment,” Kamel Ghribi, Chairman of ECAM.

The opening dinner features Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization. Sessions will include remarks by Luigi Di Maio (Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy), Félix Tshisekedi (President, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Chairperson, African Union), Ilir Meta (President, Republic of Albania), Mahmūd Abbās (President, State of Palestine), Uhuru Kenyatta (President, Republic of Kenya), Salva Kiir Mayardit (President, Republic of South Sudan) and Tony Blair (Executive Chairman, Institute for Global Change).

ECAM recognizes instability and changing strategic alliances are, in part, due to the pandemic. One solution is to build a robust system of multilateralism, guaranteeing long-lasting peace and cooperation. A path to multilateralism looks at tackling the lack of a global vaccination, new models of international collaboration, and effective responses to safeguard weaker and developing countries.

Investments are an essential part of addressing the needs, constraints, and opportunities for stakeholders in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Leaning on the lessons learned, investment priorities center around global and regional resilience where leaders can proactively react to changing health emergencies. During the summit thought leaders will share best practices, tools, and prospects for cooperation to mobilize the investments required in the healthcare sector to realize a more decisive global goal.

To learn more visit https://www.ecamcouncil.com/en/events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fae3c2dc-c6e7-4358-a9f6-166f2cd59752