Hartman Hires Matthew Somers as Western Regional Sales Director

Houston, TX, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartman Income REIT Management, Inc. (Hartman) sponsor of publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trusts, has hired Matthew Somers as the Sales Director for the Western Region. Somers will oversee sales across 10 states in the western half of the United States.

Prior to joining Hartman, Somers served as SVP for BNY Mellon/Dreyfus where he provided leadership to business-critical initiatives across multiple regions. Somers was regularly recognized as a top producer in his sales regions, launched two closed end IPOs, and generated approximately $2.5 billion in fund sales during his 17-year tenure at the firm.

As a seasoned investment management consultant with over 20 years in the wholesaling field, Somers plans to deliver value to Hartman through his capital raising efforts and management of independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor channels.

“Delivering value to Hartman and its investors through in-depth data analyses and strategic sales practices is my goal moving into this new position. I look forward to building new client relations for the firm and creating innovative solutions to produce valuable returns,” said Somers.

Somers attended Baker University where he received a dual majored bachelor's degree, holds his FINRA Series 7, 6, 65, and 63 licensures, and is professionally trained in sales, group consulting, and interactives sales.

“Matt joins our Capital Markets Group at a pivotal time where a strong leader for sales development is needed. He has a proven track record of nurturing fruitful relationships with broker-dealer firms, and I look forward to watching him propel our fundraising effortsin the western region,” shared Al Hartman, President and CEO of Hartman.

Attachment