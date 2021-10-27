GiftChill is Offering the Most Wanted Gift Cards at a Discount and Accepting Popular Cryptocurrencies This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK-based retailer GiftChill is offering shoppers an opportunity to buy a wide range of popular gift cards with their favorite cryptocurrencies this holiday season. Over 200 discounted gift cards are available and shoppers can benefit from fast, secure payment while enjoying weekly offers for even deeper discounts on their big selection of gift cards.

GiftChill makes it easy for shoppers to get the gift cards they want, and fast. Some of the most popular gift cards this season include:

Amazon

Fortnite V-Bucks

Google Play

iTunes

Nintendo Store

PlayStation Network

Roblox

Steam

The Xbox Store

and many more.

In an effort to promote the adoption of cryptocurrency for online purchases, GiftChill is happy to announce that it will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Etherum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). Transactions will be handled through Coinbase, a secure, U.S.-based platform that makes it easy to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies. Purchasing gift cards via cryptocurrency allows shoppers to rely less on traditional banking, enjoy low transaction fees, faster and more secure payment processing and have full ownership over their accounts.

GiftChill offers some of the best deals for gift cards in the industry, offering a wide range of discounts, deals and special offers to ensure customers get the lowest prices on the gift cards they want most.

To learn more about GiftChill, check out the full selection that they have on their store, or how you can shop using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, visit their website at www.giftchill.co.uk or reach out at support@giftchill.co.uk

Related Images











Image 1: Gift cards through Bitcoin





buying gift cards with cryptocurrency









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment