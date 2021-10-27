Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Continues Expansion of Power Management Capabilities with Wakefield Thermal Management

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), announces a global distribution agreement with Wakefield Thermal Management products, expanding its range of heat sinks and related products for thermal management applications.



Wakefield Thermal Management has been in business since 1957, providing thermal solutions to a range of companies from international Fortune 50 companies to small and medium-sized businesses. Industries served include Power Conversion, Information Technology, Renewable Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation, Aerospace/Defense, LED Lighting, Factory Automation, Consumer, and Medical.

Wakefield Thermal manufactures a wide array of products, including thermal extrusions, LED heat sinks, heat frames and pipes, fans, heat exchangers, coolant distribution units, and liquid cold plates. Wakefield Thermal is unique in its ability to deliver the increasingly complex thermal solutions required to meet the thermal engineering challenges of today's ever-higher electronics packaging densities.

“We are delighted to announce the partnership with Wakefield Thermal, a well-known brand in thermal management products,” stated Richardson’s Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice-President, Power and Microwave Technologies Group. “With its expansive selection of high-quality products, Wakefield’s thermal management solutions will add to our design-in capabilities for both the RF & Microwave and the Power & Energy markets.”

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

“Adding Richardson Electronics, Ltd. as an extension of the Wakefield Thermal Global Sales Channel will allow us to provide not only design assistance but global supply chain to its impressive customer base in power electronics,” stated Wakefield Thermal’s Robert Kennedy, President.“ “Richardson Electronics’ global sales force will be instrumental in growing its custom thermal solution business that is being driven by our rapid growth in NPI standard product off the shelf.”

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

