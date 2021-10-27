The Film Detective Launches Classic Radio Podcast

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and streaming company, is launching its inaugural classic podcast, The Film Detective Podcast, dedicated to classic radio programs from the Golden Age of Radio.

The Film Detective Podcast is uniting two of the most engaging mediums in entertainment history, old-time radio and podcasting, offering a twice-weekly program dedicated to revisiting classic radio shows that ruled the airwaves throughout the Golden Age of Radio.

Radio programs featured on The Film Detective Podcast will include mystery and detective shows like The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, The Adventures of the Thin Man, Dragnet, and The Adventures of Sam Spade, Detective; comedies including The Burns & Allen Show, Father Knows Best, and The Jack Benny Program; science fiction and suspense including X Minus One and Suspense; and westerns like Have Gun Will Travel, Gunsmoke, and The Roy Rogers Show. Many of the featured radio shows also have television adaptations that are available to stream on The Film Detective's classic film and television app.

Reaching over one hundred million listeners each month, podcasting serves as the latest initiative in The Film Detective's mission to bring classic entertainment to modern audiences.

"We are excited to bring classic radio to a whole new generation of listeners through The Film Detective Podcast," said Phil Hopkins, President of The Film Detective. "Similar to classic radio, podcasts have redefined audio entertainment, which presents a unique opportunity to bring the beloved shows that once dominated at-home entertainment to today's audiences with modern podcast technology."

The Film Detective Podcast will be hosted by Carl Amari, film producer, syndicated radio host and a foremost authority on the golden age of radio. Through his company, Gulfstream Studios, Amari has spent decades licensing the rights to more than 50,000 hours of original radio programming. Amari has brought radio expertise as producer of multiple award-winning shows, including serving as creator/producer of The Twilight Zone Radio Dramas and producer/host of Hollywood 360.

"These theater of the mind radio programs paved the way for today's podcast revolution and I'm excited to share them with The Film Detective's worldwide audience," said Amari.

The Film Detective Podcast will premiere on November 3, available via YouTube, Simplecast, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. The Film Detective also announced future plans to launch the podcast on The Film Detective's 24/7 classic film and television channel, available on Sling TV, Plex, DistroTV, and more. For more information, visit https://thefilmdetective.com/.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries and is a division of Cinedigm. Launched in 2014, The Film Detective has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading broadcast and streaming platforms including TCM, NBC, EPIX, Amazon, MeTV, PBS, and more. The Film Detective has released its classic movie app on web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV and is available live with a 24/7 channel on Sling, STIRR, Plex, Local Now, Rakuten TV, and DistroTV. For more information, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.

About Cinedigm:

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

