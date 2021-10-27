Professional Fighters League Partners With HotBox by Wiz Khalifa for Tonight’s 2021 PFL World Championship

Virtual Delivery Restaurant Concept Is Presenting Sponsor of Wiz Khalifa’s Live Performance at the PFL World Championship at 8pm ET



NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced HotBox by Wiz Khalifa , the delivery-only restaurant concept created by the multi-platinum GRAMMY & Golden Globe nominated recording artist and PFL investor, will be the presenting sponsor of his live performance at tonight’s World Championship. The biggest night in MMA - with six world titles and $6 million in prize money up for grabs - takes place at the Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL and broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The partnership includes HotBox branding both before and during Khalifa’s performance in addition to a Buy-One-Get-One free deal exclusively on Uber Eats to celebrate the PFL Championship. HotBox by Wiz Khalifa features an inventive menu of munchie meals, curated by Khalifa himself along with culinary experts at Nextbite .

Khalifa, who invested in and joined the PFL in an advisory role earlier this year, has played an integral role in helping shape the brand for the sport’s global audience of 550 million fans. PFL has incorporated Khalifa’s music throughout the season and just dropped a new original song, “Million Dollar Moment,” as well as the Official Taylor Gang x PFL Capsule collection ahead of tonight’s event.

The PFL World Championship features the remaining two fighters across all six weight classes who look to etch their name in PFL history as world champions and capture the $1 million grand prize.

“We’re thrilled to partner with HotBox by Wiz Khalifa ahead of the PFL World Championship tonight on ESPN,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The biggest night in MMA not only features six fighters earning world championships, but we’re honored to have a global icon like Wiz Khalifa take the stage and expand upon our collaborative efforts to reimagine the sport.”

Professional Fighters League has quickly established itself as the No. 2 MMA company in the world. With the addition of world-class talent – from elite fighters to established business executives – and partnering with industry-leading brands such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, GEICO, DraftKings, BetMGM, Upper Deck, CarParts.com and Socios, the PFL continues to accelerate its global expansion.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the first and only to present MMA in the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. PFL is the innovation leader with the PFL SmartCage delivering viewers on-screen fight analytics and real-time prop bets. The 2021 PFL Season began with 60 fighters in six weight divisions. The Playoffs commence with 24 fighters competing for 12 spots in the Championship event and one of six $1 million title purses. All PFL 2021 Playoff events are live in primetime on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+ in the U.S., as well as on leading broadcast and streaming outlets in 160 countries worldwide.

For more info visit www.PFLmma.com

About HotBox by Wiz Khalifa

HotBox by Wiz Khalifa is a delivery-only virtual restaurant inspired by Wiz's favorite meals and munchies. The menu ranges from full entrees and desserts to late-night snacks, including the Blazed OG Cheetos Burger, Even Bigger Blazier Buffalo Wings, Mac & Yellow, Taylor Gang Tots and So Baked Hybrid Cookies. Created by Wiz and a team of Nextbite culinary experts, the menu is completely weed-free, with hits for the whole gang. HotBox by Wiz Khalifa is available in select locations nationwide, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Houston and more. Orders may also be placed online at HotBoxbyWizKhalifa.com and through third party delivery services, including DoorDash, UberEats, Postmates and GrubHub.

For more info, visit HotBoxbyWizKhalifa.com

