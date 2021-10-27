TELUS and Genetec partner to enable Canadian businesses to easily monitor the security of their businesses from anywhere at any time

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS and Genetec Inc. are joining forces to simplify video surveillance for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada through the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of the cloud. This collaboration bundles TELUS security cameras with the Genetec cloud subscription-based video monitoring solution called Stratocast™. With Stratocast, businesses no longer need to operate expensive video recording hardware that can only store and stream footage onsite because they can easily monitor their video from multiple locations through cameras that are connected to the cloud. By recording and storing video straight to the cloud – with no need for on-site servers – business owners can keep an eye on their locations no matter where they are by using the Stratocast web portal or mobile application on their phones, computers or tablets.



“TELUS has a long history of delivering innovative security technologies to our residential and business customers, and we are proud to partner with Genetec,” said Jason Macdonnell, President, Smart Security and Automation. “Powered by our world-leading networks, TELUS’ security solutions provide integrated, flexible systems to make our customers feel safe, connected, and in control. This collaboration highlights both companies’ focus on using technology to meet the security needs of businesses and improve the day-to-day lives of users.”

Stratocast is now available to customers across Canada and starts at $20 per month with the purchase of a camera. Businesses who take advantage of this offer will significantly reduce their security costs by eliminating the need to purchase and maintain on-site video recording hardware at each location – all that’s needed is a camera and a network connection. With TELUS’ PureFibre network, the largest 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) network in Western Canada, businesses can access lightning fast upload and download speeds, which provides significant benefits for applications like video surveillance and cloud-based security.

“The cloud offers new ways for small and medium-sized businesses to secure their facilities, while effectively leveraging their operating budgets. We are pleased to be collaborating with TELUS to bring video surveillance as a service to this community,” said Marc-André Bergeron, Director of Sales, Genetec, Inc. “Small and medium-sized businesses are utilizing cloud infrastructure and enjoying cost-savings across many parts of their operations – from POS systems to security. Genetec Stratocast makes it simple for business owners to effectively and affordably protect their operations.”

For more details on TELUS Customer Security Systems and purchasing Stratocast, visit telus.com/TCSS to request a sales callback or call 1-888-706-1306.

