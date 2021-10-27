Global HVAC Air Filter Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring 3M, Carrier Global and Donaldson Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HVAC Air Filter Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the HVAC air filter market and it is poised to grow by $3.16 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period. The report on the HVAC air filter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of data centers and the demand for refurbishment and replacement of HVAC systems.



The HVAC air filter market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The HVAC air filter market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Non-residential

Residential

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the growth in the healthcare industry as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC air filter market growth during the next few years.



The report on HVAC air filter market covers the following areas:

HVAC air filter market sizing

HVAC air filter market forecast

HVAC air filter market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HVAC air filter market vendors that include 3M Co., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lennox International Inc., MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, and Parker Hannifin Corp. Also, the HVAC air filter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Camfil AB

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lennox International Inc.

MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG

Parker Hannifin Corp.

9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v4vqv2