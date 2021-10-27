EXIT Realty of Alabama and Mississippi Named EXIT Realty Corp. International Region of the Year

Prattville, AL, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kathy and Troy Dooley, Regional Owners of EXIT Realty of Alabama and Mississippi, were named Region of the Year for the second time by EXIT Realty Corp. International during the company’s annual awards event recently broadcast throughout the US and Canada. They also achieved the ranking of #2 in franchise sales for the organization for the second consecutive year.

“We are honored beyond words to accept this award on behalf of everyone in the region,” said Mrs. Dooley. “Each day we focus on being a vessel to change the lives of those with whom we come in contact. We look for leaders who have a heart for people and want to make a difference in the lives of others. When we find the right leaders, they grow a team of phenomenal real estate professionals who change the lives of those they serve. It’s never about a number; it’s about the potential in people, and we help them be the best version of themselves.”



The pair was awarded the subfranchisor rights to Mississippi in 2012 and were named Region of the Year in 2016. They acquired the rights to Alabama in 2017 and were recognized by EXIT Realty Corp. International for Superior Growth and Development in 2020.



“Kathy and I are humbled and honored to represent the Alabama and Mississippi region and stand in awe at receiving this coveted award,” said Mr. Dooley. “We are proud of the leaders and agents we have assembled in the offices we represent. Their passion to make a difference has made it possible for us to receive this amazing honor. We wake up daily being intentional about adding value to the people we lead and those placed in our path. Our central belief in our motto of “Changing Lives & Creating Opportunities” is the key ingredient in achieving more than we ever dreamed possible. We are proud to accept this prestigious award on behalf of our EXIT Realty family.”



A key member of the regional team is Franke Joehl, Director of Operations. “He is a very important part of our region, and he deserves recognition also,” said Mrs. Dooley.



“Identifying the right people to add to their region as franchise owners takes great skill and dedication. Troy and Kathy’s servant heart for leadership is evident in everything they do to help ensure everyone in their region grows on their personal leadership journey and they have put great people in place to assist them, like Franke Joehl,” said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “We are so proud of their efforts in expanding EXIT’s footprint in so many markets and we’re proud to have them on our leadership team.”



