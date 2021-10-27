New Fractional CMO William Collins Prescribes Data-Driven Decision-making Strategies to Foster Client Successes

DALLAS, TX, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William Collins, a multi-modal marketing executive who employs a data-driven approach in delivering go-to-market strategies, has joined the team at Chief Outsiders, the nation’s pre-eminent collective of Chief Marketing Officers.

Collins joins the company at a time when demand for fractional executive insights and leadership is at an all-time high. He has immediate availability for right-sized engagements with the SMB and mid-market companies that comprise the Chief Outsiders’ client base.

Collins has been a leading CMO for enterprises engaged in E-commerce, Professional Services, Healthcare and SaaS technologies. He has honed an analytical process that has paid off in profitable revenue growth, improved client acquisition and retention efforts, and successful new product launches for a variety of companies.

Collins has served as a marketing executive for Verizon Communications, Alliance Data, Heartland Payment Systems, Teknion Data Solutions, and The Freeman Company. As VP of Digital Strategy at Freeman, Collins identified and drove more than $200 million in new digital revenue during his five-year tenure. As CMO at Teknion, Collins oversaw the launch of a SaaS data quality management solution, defining and creating the product positioning, messaging and go to market plan, driving $250K in ARR in first 3 months.

“Williams helps organizations build sales aligned marketing capabilities, drive revenue growth, and focus on initiatives that deliver quick time to value,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “His customer centric approach to marketing leads to better targeting, clearer messaging and impactful results."

Collins received his Executive MBA from Baylor University, and earned a B.S. in Marketing from Montana State University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 90 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,300 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

