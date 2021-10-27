Miami Hosts CryptoWorldCon: International Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Conference April 2022

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain is the technology that is changing this century, with governments, large corporations, and even banks implementing it, and in April 2022, Miami will become the international headquarters for blockchain and cryptocurrency with an event without precedent.

CryptoWorldCon (CWC) 2022 will be a mega event of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies conference/trade show, focused on cutting-edge schemes and trends in the blockchain market, held at one of Miami's most prominent and renowned venues, the James L. Knight Center, on April 1-2, 2022. This event comprises high-profile individuals, companies, investors, and organizations that will create an international impact, converting Miami into the epicenter of the blockchain and cryptocurrency community.

The event will feature world-class speakers from around the globe such as:

Jordan Belfort. With a natural talent as a salesman since an early age, Jordan, nicknamed "the Wolf of Wall Street," made millions in the 1990s. Belfort published his first memoir, The Wolf of Wall Street, in 2008 and the following year, he released Catching the Wolf of Wall Street. His memoir is the basis for the 2013 Martin Scorsese film 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jaime Rogozinski, founder of WallStreetBets in 2012. WallStreetBets is an online community that yields a commanding presence in the world of finance. It has been featured in The Wall Street Journal's Market Watch as well as Bloomberg, CNBC, Money Magazine, Forbes, Vice, Business Insider and Fortune.

Priya Guliani, UK President of the Government Blockchain Association (GBA). With over 10 years of corporate industry experience delivering digital and business change projects, both in the public and private sectors, Priya is also known and respected for leading and managing complex projects with multi-disciplined teams that solve business problems.

All of these international speakers will join local speakers such as Miami Trademark Attorney Juliet Alcoba, and Registered Patent Attorney Ruben Alcoba, as well as many more local and international speakers that will add an epic value to CWC, creating positive impact on our community.

A game-changing experience, the entire event is going to be filled with entertaining activities that will further improve the knowledge and network experience of attendees. CryptoworldCon presents a careful selection of speakers designed to spice up the CWC discussion panels, making the entire event a very engaging interaction with a variety of value-added strategies, opportunities, and mentoring for the attendees.

Joining the event will be "la crème de la crème" of preselected startups that are going to present their projects using storytelling, and audiovisual tools, participating in a very tough competition where only the best are going to be recognized and awarded in different categories.

Don't miss the opportunity to be present and participate in the most important Blockchain & cryptocurrency event of the year. Be part of the game-changing community that is creating a social and economic impact in the world.

For more information regarding this event please go to their website www.cryptoworldcon.com

