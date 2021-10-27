Update: Osteo Launches a Cervical Pillow to Offer You a Good Night’s Sleep

PORTLAND, OR, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osteo is excited to launch its latest comfortable and soft cervical pillows. The company has designed Button Cervical Pillow and Contour Memory Foam Pillow that offer additional structural support to the neck and head. Osteo has thoughtfully and strategically designed the shape of these pillows that ensures neck and head alignment with the spine.

These pillows have a simple design yet prevent neck stiffness and pain. Also, they provide a good night's sleep to every type of sleeper. Experts have incorporated modern technologies and ergonomic techniques to make these pillows suitable for everyone.

According to the CEO and President of Osteo Rhonda, "We have made Button Cervical Pillow and Contour Memory Foam Pillow to help people rest and relax after spending a busy and hectic day." He further said, “Our aim is to offer excellent products to people who find it challenging to sleep due to various reasons, such as insomnia, anxiety, or simply not having a proper environment. With the help of our pillows, adults will be able to get the minimum required sleep of seven hours or more, without constantly changing their positions or feeling restless".

How to Choose the Right Pillow?

Here are the five key points for choosing the perfect pillow to enjoy a deep and relaxing sleep.

Pillow Shape

The right pillow shape perfectly fits the sleeper's body curve to offer a healthier and comfortable sleep. Investing in a pillow with an ergonomically designed curve that facilitates every type of individual is a great option.

Adjustable

Since every person has their own way of sleeping, a pillow that adjusts to different sleeping arrangements can facilitate every type of sleeper. Furthermore, a pillow should have the ability to change its position when a person moves during sleep.

Pillowcase’s Fabric

Some people are allergic to different types of fabric. This causes them to feel irritation and itching while sleeping. In this case, a pillowcase fabric should be something soft, hypoallergenic, and skin-friendly. Plus, the fabric should also prevent excessive sweating during sleep.

Hence, a premium quality pillow will always come with a breathable fabric so that air can easily reach a person's neck, head, and other parts.

Safety

Whether it's cotton, feather, memory foam, latex, or any other type of pillow, they must limit the risk of sleep injuries like muscle strain and spine fractures. On top of that, the pillow's material should be soft and flexible so it can't cause any trouble.

Warranty & Return Policy

A company offering an expensive pillow with plenty of promises will not be much help unless it provides a warranty on its products. Durable and high-quality pillows come with a warranty and rerun policy so that an unsatisfied customer can always return the pillow if needed.

Ergonomically Designed Pillows by Osteo

Osteo understand the needs and requirements of its consumers; that is why they have considered all the mentioned factors to improve their sleep cycle. Here are their best products of 2021.

Button Cervical Contour Memory Foam Pillow

This pillow has an appealing and ergonomic shape that fits the curve of a person’s neck during sleep. The cavity of this pillow supports the head and aligns it with the back, shoulders, and neck. Cervical Contour Pillow offers two different heights as well as a customizable height that one can adjust by removing or adding the inserted part at the bottom.

This pillow comes with a removable and washable pillowcase. Its mesh design allows air to circulate and offers firmness and softness. Most importantly, it comes with a 10-year warranty and a 100-night sleep trial.

Contour Memory Foam Pillow

Contour Memory Foam Pillow provides optimal support and helps keep the head aligned with other body parts. It has two different heights as well as customizable options like the Button Cervical Contour Memory Foam Pillow.

The certified memory foam ensures long-lasting durability and ergonomic shape. This is also an odorless and healthy memory pillow that prevents all types of pain and stiffness during sleep.

Apart from this, this pillow is exceptionally soft and breathable with mesh and polyester construction. Also, it comes with a double cover that prevents mites, dust, and molds for safety and health. Again, this amazing product from Osteo delivers a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty. It is also an excellent option for different types of sleepers, such as people who sleep on their backs.

About Osteo

Osteo is one of the popular companies in the country that manufactures durable, lasting, and comfortable pillows. They design products to help consumers release stress and tension in their bodies when they go to bed at night. Incorporating modern-day technologies is also the company’s philosophy so that everyone can get a good night’s sleep.

