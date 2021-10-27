Accel Media International, Inc. Signs Digital Billboard Advertisement Contract with Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accel Media International, Inc. (AMI) announces a digital billboard contract with Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (“Simplicity Esports”) (OTCQB: WINR).



For the next 6-months, the contract calls for AMI to provide and produce creative ad content about Simplicity Esports and then distributes these ads throughout its digital billboard outlets located in the Greater New York City area.

Additionally, the billboard located at the entrance of the NASDAQ Markets building in Time-Square, New York City, will air the Simplicity Esports’ 15-seconds ads every 10-minutes for 20 hours a day. And, throughout the New York City Subways system, AIM distributes these 15-second WINR ads every 10-minutes on 50 digital subway billboards.

The contract allows Simplicity Esports to change the digital media contents of its billboard ad every 3-months and re-distributes these updated ads throughout AMI’s digital billboards network in New York City.

Accel Media International expects the rollout of WINR’s billboard ads within the next 3-4 weeks upon completion of the creativity and production of content.

About Accel Media International, Inc. (AMI):

Accel Media International Inc.’s (AMI), Founder, Vince Caruso, started the Company in October 2019 to become one of the largest outdoor advertising companies. AMI owns the rights to and brokering of over 391,000 displays across the United States and Canada. AMI offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats, helping local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out of home inventory, AMI is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 4400 displays.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR):

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) owns 17 esports gaming centers. The franchisor for 16 esports gaming centers allows the public to experience gaming and esports in competitive and casual social settings, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports. Simplicity and Flamengo branded teams compete in popular games such as League of Legends®, FreeFire®, Wild Rift®, and Heroes of the Storm®. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. FreeFire®, Heroes of the Storm®, League of Legends®, and Wild Rift® have registered trademarks with their respective owners - https://ggsimplicity.com/ and http://www.simplicityesports.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.