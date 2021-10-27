Enter the Next Generation of Performance and Speed Introducing CORSAIR® DDR5 Memory

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today kicked off the DDR5 era with the launch of DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5.



Leveraging more than 25 years of experience crafting premium, high-performance memory, these new modules open the way to far higher frequencies, greater capacities, and faster performance. Launching initially at speeds of up to 5,200MHz and capacities of up to 32GB per module, DDR5 pushes the performance limit further than ever before alongside next-generation platforms, starting with 12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors and Z690 motherboards.

With your choice between the iconic styling and stunning lighting of DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 or the compact, minimalist profile of VENGEANCE DDR5 in kits of 32GB - 64GB, CORSAIR has the options to equip your new cutting-edge PC with the unprecedented performance of DDR5.

As the performance and capabilities of modern CPUs continue to increase, your system needs upgraded memory to keep up and make the most of its potential. DDR5 ensures that today’s high-end CPUs receive data as quickly as possible, and take system performance to the next level. While previous generations of DRAM were limited to less precise motherboard-based control for voltage regulation, DDR5 modules are the first equipped with onboard voltage regulation now conveniently controlled through CORSAIR iCUE software*, resulting in more finely tuned and stable overclocking. iCUE also enables you to customize and save your own Intel® XMP 3.0 profiles with ease, to tailor performance by app or task.**

World-renowned DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 is lined with 12 ultra-bright individually addressable CAPELLIX LEDs per module, alongside forged aluminum construction, precision die-casting, and anodization to complete its elegant and elevated look. With its patented CORSAIR DHX cooling design, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 delivers exceptional performance even when pushing it to its limits.

VENGEANCE DDR5 offers the same massive benefits of DDR5 with an understated aesthetic, in a compact, low-clearance form-factor that ensures compatibility with nearly any build. A solid aluminum heatspreader on each module efficiently conducts heat away from your memory to keep it performing at its best.

Both DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 are built with only hand-sorted, tightly-screened memory chips to ensure consistent high-frequency performance with aggressive timing options, along with high-performance PCBs for excellent signal quality and stability. As with all CORSAIR memory, they are backed by a limited lifetime warranty for complete peace of mind.

The next generation of high-performance memory is here, and CORSAIR is leading the way in equipping your next amazing build with the best it has to offer.

*iCUE Module Voltage Control coming later in 2021.

**XMP 3.0 Customization coming later in 2021 to select motherboards.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 Memory is available immediately from the CORSAIR network of authorized retailers and distributors in select regions. For up-to-date availability information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 Memory is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 and VENGEANCE DDR5 Memory, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5, please visit:

https://www.corsair.com/dominator-platinum-rgb-ddr5

To learn more about the CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5, please visit:

https://www.corsair.com/vengeance-ddr5

For a complete list of all CORSAIR memory, please visit:

http://corsair.com/memory

Join the discussion on the CORSAIR Forums at https://forum.corsair.com/

Videos

The launch video for CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 can be found at the link below:

https://youtu.be/sZcuCkrrfYc

The launch video for CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 can be found at the link below:

https://youtu.be/FA5bRkGq0l0

Product Images

High-resolution images of CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 can be found at the link below:

https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/Et64jablbM9JkrxLyDZ22j0BG_fnTeSM1vfYW1Ra4jyCow?e=5QeFM6

High-resolution images of CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 can be found at the link below:

https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/EvwYFcgQ0TpAt8I2eF0vcuABrWRjFOKQ6YRT5m0BiTyUpQ?e=Pzd4TY

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops, and Gamer Sensei, an esports coaching platform.

Copyright © 2021 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. Intel and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Source: Corsair Gaming Inc.

Media:

Adrian Bedggood

adrian.bedggood@corsair.com

510-657-8747

+44-7989-258827

Investor Relations:

Ronald van Veen

ir@corsair.com

510-578-1407

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25565e2f-18e7-44ba-aa88-8e437391c145

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5513645d-2e1e-4e6b-8c3b-156722330310

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fd21ee1-8a93-429c-a17c-cbae1dc79099