Generix Group - Second Quarter Revenue 2021/2022: +5% of growth

Paris, October 27, 2021

Strong first half growth, with revenues above 2019-2020 levels

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, issued today its revenues for the second quarter of its 2021/2022 fiscal year.

Q2 Revenue 2021/2022: +5%





Quarter ended

September 30 Change 6 months ended September 30 Change Unaudited (K€) 2021 2020 2021 2020 SaaS 8 475 7 780 9% 16 661 15 696 6% Maintenance 4 577 4 510 1% 9 223 8 977 3% Licenses 1 365 1 339 2% 2 542 1 861 37% Software revenues 14 417 13 629 6% 28 426 26 534 7% Consulting Services 5 815 5 558 5% 13 049 11 566 13% Revenues 20 232 19 187 5% 41 475 38 100 9%

Over the past quarter, the Group's revenues amounted to €20.2 million, up +5% compared to Q1 2020-2021 and +2% compared to 2019-2020 (€19.8 million).

This performance is mainly driven by the international business and the SaaS business, in line with the Group's development strategy.

During the quarter, double-digit growth was achieved in Russia (+33%), Spain (+26%), Portugal (+21%) and Italy (+18%). In North America, a key region for the Group, Generix Group has signed a new customer, a major player in the construction products industry in the United States and Canada, for €0.5M worth of licenses.

Over 6 months, revenues came to €41.5m, up 9% compared to H1 2020-2021 and 4% compared to the pre-sanitary crisis level (€39.9m in H1 2019-2020). The level of activity achieved in H1 illustrates the Group's commercial momentum in the markets in which it operates (supply chain and digitalization).

Q2 New SaaS signatures: 0,7 M€

Quarter ended September 30 Var. Q2 2021 vs Q2 2020 6 months ended September 30 Var. 2021 vs 2020 Unaudited (K€) 2021 2020 2021 2020 New SaaS contract signing (ACV*) 673 648 4% 2 337 1 181 98%

*New contracts signed expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), emphasize the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing the contracts in question.

After a record first quarter (€1.7 million, i.e. +212% vs. Q1 N-1 and +144% vs. Q1 N-2), new SaaS contracts amounted to €0.7 million in Q2, up 4% vs. Q2 N-1 and stable vs. Q2 N-2, as the summer period is historically less conducive to investment decisions by clients and prospects.

Over 6 months, new SaaS signatures amounted to €2.3m, up 98% compared to H1 2020-2021 and 72% compared to the 2019-2020 level (€1.4m). This performance validates Generix Group's positioning at the heart of customer satisfaction, with solutions that meet the new challenges arising from the crisis.

Confirmation of objectives for fiscal year 2021/2022

The past half-year has enabled Generix Group to confirm its objectives of continuing the momentum of SaaS signatures and maintaining investments in R&D and Sales & Marketing, particularly in North America. The Group reiterates its objectives for fiscal 2021/2022: double-digit growth and stable EBITDA margin.

Supplemental and non-IFRS Financial Information

Supplemental non-IFRS information (above-mentioned as EBITDA) presented in this press release is subject to inherent limitations. It is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for IFRS measurements. Also, the Company’s supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies.

Next financial press release: December 8th , 2021 after the market closes

Results of the first half of the fiscal year 2021/2022

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group’s 750 employees provide daily support for such customers as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis in the digital transformation of their Supply Chain.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third- and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers.

www.generixgroup.com

Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0010501692). To learn more: www.generixgroup.com

