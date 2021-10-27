Societe Generale- Press release

French English





PRESS RELEASE

Press release

Paris, October, the 27th 2021, 5.45pm

Societe Generale and ALD inform that they are holding discussions with Lease Plan and its shareholders concerning a potential combination of ALD and Lease Plan to create a global mobility leader.

There can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction(1).

Further announcements will be made when appropriate according to applicable laws.

(1) The potential transaction would be subject to various conditions precedent, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the receipt of a waiver to the obligation to file a mandatory offer on ALD (the transaction, if any, would consequently not result in an offer on ALD)





Press contacts:

Societe Generale: Jean-Baptiste Froville +33 (0)1 58 98 68 00 jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

ALD: Stéphanie Jonville +33 (0)6 46 14 81 90 stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com





Attachment