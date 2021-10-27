WISeKey to Hold an Investor Day on December 13 at Nasdaq MarketSite

Announces preliminary agenda and registration details

GENEVA / New York – October 27, 2021: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on December 13, 2021, at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

This event will be a hybrid event (in-person and virtual):

Investors interested to attend in-person should contact Lena Cati at lcati@equityny.com / 212-836-9611, to receive additional registration details.

The event will also be webcast live which can be accessed using the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mFNjPoarT_KCx5S-IMQt8Q. Pre-registration is required.

Preliminary agenda of the Investor Day and timeline of additional events are below.

Timeline of events

Time Topic Speakers 9:30 am REGISTRATION 10:00 am MANAGEMENT PRESENTATIONS















Recent business developments and milestones

Recap of 2021 Activities Carlos Moreira, CEO Recent Financial Results Peter Ward, CFO Vision and Growth Strategy for 2022 and Beyond

Trends and Opportunities Across the Enterprise Carlos Moreira, CEO



12:00 pm LUNCH / NETWORKING 1:00 pm PRODUCT SHOWCASE: CUSTOMERS/SUPPLIERS



Special Exponential Technology Demonstration using Holograms

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vpi9lb9Uvfk Carlos Moreira, CEO

Richard Venia, US Sales Director

Other speakers: TBA Demonstration of WISe.Art NFT Marketplace Carlos Moreira, CEO 2:00 pm Q&A SESSION

Other Events

Date / Time Location Info Dec 14 – all day Various 1on1 meetings Dec 14 @ TBD (pm) TBD Cocktail reception Dec 15 – all day Intercontinental New York Barclay Imperial Capital’s Security Investor Conference

Main presentation & 1on1 meetings

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.



Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey