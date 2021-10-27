Bitdeer Group Showcases Diversity with New Filecoin Mining Option

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Group, the world's leading digital mining services provider, has developed an all-inclusive range of products and services to fit customer needs — no matter their scale, and experience level. As part of this diversification effort, Bitdeer Group is excited to announce that one of its business lines, Bitdeer, will now support Filecoin mining as part of its Cloud Hashrate service.

By building its mining ecosystem with an integrated supply chain, Bitdeer Group introduces customers to the world of digital asset mining without any complicated processes or technical hurdles. The procurement, transport, management, operation, and maintenance of mining facilities are handled by a team of industry experts.

Bitdeer Group believes in flexibility and customer choice. Its business line Bitdeer is a one-click mining solution where customers can enjoy an unprecedented level of customization. It offers Cloud Hashrate and Cloud Hosting service plans, each with a "classic" and "accelerator" mode, depending on customer needs. Users can also choose from five top mining pools.

As for cryptocurrency choices, Bitdeer supports the mining of more than 10 varieties, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Zcash, Decred, and Nervos CKB. The lineup features both mainstream, popular choices as well as up-and-coming cryptocurrencies with incredible potential. The latest addition of Filecoin to that lineup is another step towards diversification.

With its diverse offerings, Bitdeer Group strives to be the go-to platform for customers regardless of their backgrounds and needs. The services can be tailored to fit both institutional and retail users and can cater to userbases around the world.

Filecoin Mining via Bitdeer

Filecoin (FIL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Filecoin network, a decentralized network for data storage and retrieval. Its protocol enables anyone to rent out spare storage space on their computer, creating a new economic model for cooperative blockchain-based digital storage.

On Bitdeer, mining Filecoin is just as convenient as any of the Cloud Hashrate plans that users have grown to love. The platform's shared hashrates can be easily tracked in real-time, and are especially attractive for newcomers to the crypto space, as they can start mining with just one click.

In addition, Bitdeer's Cloud Hashrate plans benefit from the rigorous global compliance strategy and customer protection policies instituted by its parent company. The platform's internet data center (IDC) and servers for Filecoin are in Singapore and comply with local regulations.

Bitdeer Group's All-Inclusive Mining Ecosystem

Bitdeer Group showcases its diversity with its three business lines. First, Bitdeer is an industry-leading mining machine-sharing service platform. It is proud to be the world's first platform to deliver real hashrates of 1 TB and above, depending on users' specifications. Bitdeer is also the first platform of its kind to achieve complete transparency in customer rewards, which are paid directly from the mining pool. As a result, Bitdeer's four main products — Cloud Hashrate, Cloud Hosting, Hashrate Market, and Institutional Customer Service — are trusted by thousands of customers around the world.

Aside from Bitdeer, the two other business lines of Bitdeer Group are Mining Datacenter and Minerplus. The former develops and runs standardized, professional mining facilities that wield a sizable aggregate mining capacity that outshines the competition. Mining Datacenter is leading an industry-wide transition to green energy, taking advantage of multiple clean energy sources to save costs in the long run.

Minerplus supplies a proprietary infrastructure software suite that monitors, operates, manages, and safeguards mining equipment. It supports a variety of mining pools and incorporates both ASIC and GPU mining.

Together, these three business lines of Bitdeer Group meet a diversity of customer needs and deliver globally compliant and expansive services. No matter what sort of services users require, their scale and level of experience with mining — they can find what they need within Bitdeer Group's all-in-one mining ecosystem.

About Bitdeer Group

Bitdeer Group is the world's leading digital asset mining service provider. It was founded by Jihan Wu, the Co-Founder of Bitmain and Matrixport, along with Sequoia Capital, IDG, and other well-known investment institutions in the blockchain field. With its headquarters in Singapore, Bitdeer Group has branches in the United States, Europe, and other countries and regions. The group has three business lines — Bitdeer, Mining Datacenter, and Minerplus — showing its dedication to becoming the world's most reliable digital asset mining service provider.

