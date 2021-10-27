News Release: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Announces Summer Improvements, Winter 2021-22 Operations

Teton Village, Wyo., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cool, crisp mountain air and fresh snow atop Rendezvous Mountain means it’s almost ski season at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR). VP of Operations Tim Mason notes that staff have been busy preparing for winter opening on Thanksgiving Day. “We are excited to announce we plan to run all lifts at full capacity and manage daily capacity to enhance the guest experience,” he says. “It’s going to be a great year to visit JHMR, and we look forward to welcoming our guests back for another season.”

Health and Safety Protocols Implemented

JHMR has implemented health and safety protocols to help protect staff and guests, continuing to follow Teton County’s health orders as they evolve. In accordance with this guidance, this season, JHMR will load the Aerial Tram, gondolas and chair lifts to full capacity. With the tram operating at full capacity, the boot pack to the top of Rendezvous Bowl will not be offered, but the lift system still enables open-air chair access to the top of Sublette lift.

Teton County Public Health Order #21-5 is still in force, requiring individuals within Teton County to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces through December 31, 2021. Following these guidelines, JHMR will require face coverings in all indoor spaces, including restaurants, retail and rental shops, restrooms and Guest Service Center. The tram is included in the definition of public indoor spaces, given its capacity for 100 people. Outdoor spaces, including the base area, lift lines and the other lifts, will not require masks.

Guests are asked to help prioritize health and safety, including complying with Teton County health orders and carrying a mask. To assist its guests, JHMR is offering full refunds for any reason on JHMR Season Pass products through November 15, 2021, less an administrative fee.

JHMR Performs Mountain Improvements

JHMR spent the summer upgrading facilities and improving the mountain. This includes a large maintenance project on the Aerial Tram, which is required every 12 years. The Mountain Operations crew also managed a wide range of projects to improve the mountain for both summer and winter operations.

To offer at least two trails with snowmaking from each lift, JHMR added to snowmaking capacity with snowmaking on Upper Wide Open. In addition, the snowmaking gun fleet was upgraded by increasing energy efficiency and adding high-production guns.

The resort blasted 6,000 cubic yards of rock on Ship’s Prow to widen the Rendezvous Traverse and gladed an incremental six acres to expand skiable terrain.

A bathroom was built at the top of the Teton Lift.

The JH Parks and Trails crew constructed two new mountain bike trails that expanded the resort’s downhill mountain bike trail system.

Teton Village Sports has been renovated to expand the rental facility, which will open on November 19. In the meantime, reservations for boot-fitting service can be booked through JH Sports.

Locker facilities have been expanded, with a new locker room on the third floor of the Bridger Center.

Expanded Winter Operations Elevate Guest Experience

To elevate the guest experience, JHMR will limit daily capacity, and the resort encourages visitors to purchase their day tickets in advance online. Reservations will be required for both Ikon and Mountain Collective passholders; however, JHMR passholders will not be required to make a reservation and can ski or ride on the days as indicated on the pass type purchased.

As an added benefit, the resort has extended hours of access and will start loading the Teewinot and Après Vous Chairlifts and Sweetwater Gondola at 8:30 a.m.

Teton Village Association is introducing automated parking gates this season. Guests will be issued a ticket when they enter any of the four Village parking areas and will pay upon exit. START Bus service will operate its schedule from town to the Stilson Lot and the Village, and JHMR’s Season Pass now includes a season bus pass to give all eligible JHMR passholders free access to START Bus service.

After five consecutive seasons of snowfall above 500" and a forecasted La Niña ahead, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort looks forward to welcoming guests back for the 2021-22 season with anticipation of another big winter. Guests can be reassured that JHMR prioritizes their health and safety. The resort team continues to monitor the health and safety guidance from local, state and federal officials, and may adopt additional operational protocols as needed to ensure guest and employee safety.

