Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market worth USD 13.15 Billion: CAGR of 17.44% | Qualiket Research

Dallas, Texas, United states, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Mapping and Modeling Market size was valued at USD 3.64 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.15 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.44% from 2021 to 2027.

3D Mapping and Modeling defined as a technology used to build 3D environments. It is a time-saving method and give assistances in computer-generated files to get a crisp view of the project, landscape, or construction site. 3D model assists in understanding an architect the requirement of material and the projected cost of the project. The technology helps to know the organization in the visualization of the prototype of the project.

Key Players

Key players in The Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market are Vricon, Cybercity 3D, Esri, Intermap Technologies, Trimble, Alphabet, Bentley Systems, Autodesk, and Airbus.

Impact of the COVID-19

In a short time, the pandemic outbreak has affected markets and customers' behavior, and significantly impacted economies and societies. Businesses providing software tools and services are also anticipated to slow down for a short span of time. The hardware business is one of the industry verticals that is likely to have the major impact in comparison to others belonging to the IT industry. Due to the lockdown, there is a slow development of the hardware supply as the manufacturing capacity has been hindered.

Regional Analysis

The APAC region is anticipated to be the highest growing region in the 3D mapping and modeling market and can be attributed to the rising demand for 3D imaging sensors, and 3D modeling, and 3D visualization and rendering software tools across several verticals including healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, construction, and media and entertainment. North America is likely to hold the largest market size in the global 3D mapping and modeling market during the forecast period as the increasing demand for realistic virtual view of the product for marketing purpose by small and medium businesses and government agencies would fuel the demand for 3D mapping and modeling products in the region.

Key Development

December 2020 Autodesk announced a release of Maya 2020. The new version is featured with new animation, rendering, effects, modelling, and rigging advancements to empower artists throughout the production pipeline.

In September 2020, Autodesk announced the launch of a new model coordination workflow between two of its flagship products, Navisworks and BIM 360 Model Coordination, both of which are widely used by architects, engineers, and construction teams.

In November 2019, the Foundry Visionmongers released Modo 13.2. The latest release is rendering a large focus that helps in bringing improvement in the processing time that is needed for communicating the design for the artists’ workflow.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Software Tools

3D Mapping

3D Modeling

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services





By Application

Product Marketing

Animation and Movies

3D Projection & Navigation

Inspection and Measurement





By Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Construction & Engineering

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defence

Others (education, agricultural, automotive, and IT and telecom)





By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

