Global Medical Robot Market worth $23.92 Billion : CAGR of 14.40% : Qualiket Research

Dallas, Texas, United states, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Robots Market size was valued at USD 8.16 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 23.92 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.40% from 2021 to 2027.

Medical Robots is defined as professional service robots that are used in and out of the hospital settings to improve the overall level of patient care. They decrease the workload of medical staff, allowing them to spend more time caring directly to patients while creating significant operational procedure which provides efficacy and reduced cost investments for healthcare amenities.

Key Development

Mobius Imaging, LLC (US) and Cardan Robotics were bought by Stryker Corporation (US) in 2019. (US). This acquisition adds superior imaging and robotics skills, as well as a strong product pipeline.

Stryker Corporation (US) gained regulatory approval in Japan in 2020 for the MAKO robotic surgery system for partial knee replacement.

Accuray (US) introduced the CyberKnife S7 System in 2020, a next-generation CyberKnife platform that offers advanced precision, real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-driven motion tracking, and synchronisation treatment delivery for all stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments.

Key Players

Key players in The Global Medical Robot Market are Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical, Accuray, Omnicell, ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, and Kirby Lester

Impact of the COVID-19

All the markets worldwide have faced major effects because of the pandemic and the COVID-19 it brought along. On one side, where all the markets faced challenges and downfall in growth, the Medical Robotics market didn’t get affected much. In this epidemic, when a vast number of people are dying and getting infected with the virus, which still hasn’t stopped, medical science keeps working to end it.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to record the largest market share in Global Medical Robot Market, followed by the European region due to the increase in the acceptance of surgical robots in the economies, favorable reimbursement scenario for scientific research on Medical Robots, and the availability of advanced Medical Robots. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific Region is expected to show significant growth over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots

Surgical Robots

Pharmacy & Hospital Automation Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Accessories and Instruments

By Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Laparoscopic

Orthopedic

Others

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

