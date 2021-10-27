ECOMsquare Prepares to Open as Canada’s First Coworking Facility Built for Ecommerce Brands

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vancouver ecommerce community is getting a new addition as JIBE readies to open ECOMsquare, Canada’s first purpose-built coworking space for ecommerce brands.

Located at 1758 W. 8th Ave in Vancouver, ECOMsquare is a two-story, 7,000 square feet facility that houses a dynamic coworking space uniquely tailored for ecommerce brands. The building is owned and operated by JIBE, an agency for brands looking to elevate their ecommerce experience.

Business memberships are available via an ala carte menu and provide all the necessary elements for running a successful small-scale ecommerce business:

Communal workstations featuring access to high-speed WIFI

A fully operational photo studio with lighting, cameras, and backdrops

A small-scale popup retail spot for product launches or events

A podcasting sound booth

Small-scale storage facility for inventory and fulfillment

A community clubhouse for networking (accessible for all members)

Meeting space, bike storage, parking, and showers

ECOMsquare is hosting tours and accepting applications now and expects to be fully operational in Q1 of 2022. Community memberships are $59, which provide access to reserve amenities, while space membership pricing starts at $459 a month for full workspace access. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit ecomsquare.co.

Steve Krueger, founder and CEO of JIBE and ECOMsquare, says “This coworking idea has been years in the making. We want to create a network of ecommerce business owners, operators, and practitioners who are all experiencing similar challenges. Our space is ideal for DTC ecommerce small business owners, either solo or with a small team, who are taking the leap to make their business their full-time gig, need to get out of their house, and are looking for a focused community to contribute and learn from.”

SEE BUILDING IMAGES HERE.

About JIBE:

JIBE is a Vancouver-based, all-service eCommerce agency with specialization in technical integrations such as ERPs, OMSs, IMSs, and eCommerce platform builds from strategy and design to implementation, delivery, and growth. In addition, JIBE operates a sister growth performance eCommerce marketing agency, RISE, whose compensation model is based on shared revenue growth. Both JIBE and RISE focus on long-term customer relationships with eCommerce focused, better-life brands in the outdoor adventure, environmental sustainability, organics, health and wellness verticals. For project or general contact inquiries, visit thejibe.com/contact . For career opportunities at JIBE, visit thejibe.com/careers.

Attachment