CMG Financial Welcomes Timothy M. Quinlan, Sr., Regional Sales Manager

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, announced today the hire of Timothy M. Quinlan, Sr., Regional Sales Manager - Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Missouri. Timothy is a strong sales leader in the Midwest, with a proven record of coaching and mentoring top originators to build successful teams.

Timothy M. Quinlan, Sr. has over 25 years of financial services leadership experience, most recently serving as the Vice President - Midwest Mortgage Sales Leader at Huntington Bank. He has managed and led top-producing teams throughout Illinois and Wisconsin at other local and regional mortgage banks including TCF Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo, PNC Bank, Aadus Banc Corp, and Harris Bank.

"I am thrilled to be joining all these amazing professionals here at CMG Financial as Regional Sales Manager - Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Missouri. CMG is a client-centric organization and I share its vision to always put the client first," Timothy M. Quinlan, Sr. said in a statement. "I am very excited to have this opportunity to grow these four markets. I am confident that we will be successful in our efforts because of all of the organizational support we have received thus far."

"Our Central Division is continuing to grow and sales leaders like Timothy M. Quinlan, Sr. will ensure that our Midwestern branches continue to take their production to new heights," Chris Blevins, Central Divisional VP, Retail Division, said in a statement. "His storied career throughout Chicago and the Midwest, plus the regional connections he brings, will further solidify CMG Financial's Midwestern footprint."

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

