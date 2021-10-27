CIO Leadership: Exemplifying Authentic Leadership and Leveraging Personal Branding to Act as a Global Talent Magnet Will Power the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Summit on November 9

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 9. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



World-class business technology and industry executives at the virtual 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will discuss the different ways that they’ve sharpened their leadership capabilities and have worked to strengthen their personal brands to attract, retain, and grow the talent that’s needed to reimagine the business and enable the enterprise to succeed.

“We are truly in a global war for talent and the landscape is only going to become more difficult,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Savvy CIOs and business technology executives who are authentic and inclusive leaders and know how to promote their personal brands on a global stage position themselves and their organizations to win.”

World-class business technology and innovation executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Wolfgang Bauriedel , Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates Jim Chilton , CIO, Cengage Learning

, CIO, Cengage Learning Shannon Gath , CIO, Teradyne

, CIO, Teradyne Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking Anjana Harve , SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care North America

, SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care North America Jamie Head , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray Frederic Lancaster , Deputy CISO, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, Deputy CISO, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Eric Lindgren , SVP & CIO, Bright Horizons

, SVP & CIO, Bright Horizons Nicholas Parrotta , Chief Digital & Information Officer, Harman International

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Harman International Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

, Global CIO, Bain & Company Brian Shield, VP IT, Boston Red Sox



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, ManageEngine, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for this event, click here.

HMG Strategy is also excited to be hosting the in-person 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit at the Hotel Nia in Menlo Park on October 29. Timely topics to be discussed at this event include how a ‘command-and-control’ leadership style no longer resonates with empowered employees, along with how a ‘Trust and Inspire’ leadership model is better suited to foster employee engagement and to spark collaboration and innovation in the changing workplace.

Top-tier CIOs, CDOs, CISOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include:

Abhishek Agarwal , CISO, Fresenius Medical Care North America

, CISO, Fresenius Medical Care North America Brad Arkin , SVP, Chief Security & Trust Officer, Cisco

, SVP, Chief Security & Trust Officer, Cisco Renee Arrington , President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Nishant Bhajaria , Global Head of Privacy, Engineering and Analytics, Uber

, Global Head of Privacy, Engineering and Analytics, Uber Stuart Evans , Director of the Emirates, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab

, Director of the Emirates, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab Amir Hameed , VP, Worldwide Solutions Sales and Engineering, RingCentral

, VP, Worldwide Solutions Sales and Engineering, RingCentral Chris Jacquet , VP and CISO, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara

, VP and CISO, Enterprise Security, Hitachi Vantara Alicia Johnson , Principal, Technology Transformation, Ernst & Young

, Principal, Technology Transformation, Ernst & Young Shadaab Kanwal , Executive Leader of Digital, Data, and Analytics Services, Charles Schwab

, Executive Leader of Digital, Data, and Analytics Services, Charles Schwab Prakash Kota , SVP, CIO, Autodesk

, SVP, CIO, Autodesk Arnie Lopez , VP, Global Systems Engineering, McAfee Enterprise, McAfee

, VP, Global Systems Engineering, McAfee Enterprise, McAfee Gautham Pallapa , Global CTO, VMware, Inc.

, Global CTO, VMware, Inc. Sherry Ryan , Former VP CISO, Juniper Networks; Partner, Fortium Partners

, Former VP CISO, Juniper Networks; Partner, Fortium Partners Muddu Sudhakar , CEO, Aisera

, CEO, Aisera Josh Tamayo-Sarver, VP Innovation, Vituity & Inflect Health



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include Aisera, Akamai, Auth0, Azul, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Singtel, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and to register for this in-person event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its virtual 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 10. The agenda for this custom event, developed in partnership with the SIM Fairfield-Westchester chapter, will be focused on ‘The Carbon-Neutral CIO: The Role of Technology in Environmental Sustainability.’

World-class sustainability leaders and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Adrian Cockcroft , VP, Sustainability Architecture, Amazon

, VP, Sustainability Architecture, Amazon Dustin Demetriou , Senior Technical Staff Member, Advanced Thermal Energy Efficiency Lab, IBM

, Senior Technical Staff Member, Advanced Thermal Energy Efficiency Lab, IBM Jim Himes , U.S. Congressman, Chair of the National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy Subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee

, U.S. Congressman, Chair of the National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy Subcommittee of the House Financial Services Committee Dawn James , U.S. Director, Sustainability and Environmental Sciences, Microsoft

, U.S. Director, Sustainability and Environmental Sciences, Microsoft Jim Panos , CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.

, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc. Jon Winkel, CEO, The Stamford Partnership

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Fairfield-Westchester, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for this event, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

HMG STRATEGY’S CUSTOM WEBINARS AND ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSIONS

HMG Strategy will be hosting its latest Innovation Accelerator Panel Discussion on October 28 at 11 a.m. ET. These 60-minute, highly interactive panel discussions enable CIOs, CISOs and other business technology executives to pose questions and share perspectives with the founders and CEOs of emerging enterprise technology companies whose organizations are delivering on business and cybersecurity innovation by tackling gaps and opportunities they’ve identified in the market. Featured speakers for the Innovation Accelerator Panel on October 28 include Eric Olden, Co-Founder & CEO of Strata Identity and Muddu Sudhakar, CEO of Aisera.

To learn more about the HMG Innovation Accelerator on October 28 and to register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders. HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than 1 million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years. HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Research Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb0ac1c0-0e22-4482-942e-62a8e0d8c10b