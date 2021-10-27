NEWPRO Home Solutions Honors Local Veteran with Free Bath Makeover in Recognition of Veterans Day for the Fifth Year in A Row

Boston, MA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston, MA October 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)- NEWPRO Home Solutions (NEWPRO), a third-generation, family-owned and operated home improvement solutions provider, has awarded local veterans, Miriam & Jerome Thomas with the gift of a brand-new bath system, free of charge. Nearly a dozen home improvement companies from across the country have joined together to create this one-day special event- Baths for the Brave- to help improve the lives of veterans who sacrificed so much for our country.

“Providing a safe bathing environment and helping our nation’s heroes by giving back is the reason why we wanted to get involved with Baths for the Brave,” Nick Cogliani, president of NEWPRO, said. “This is our fifth year participating and providing this gift to a deserving veteran in New England. At NEWPRO, giving back is part of our core values and at the foundation of our business.”

“Over the past five years, NEWPRO’s call for nominations for this annual event has produced an overwhelming response which makes it challenging to pick just one recipient annually. When we look back at the veteran’s we have impacted over the past four years with this gift of comfort, we are filled with gratitude and even more excited for the next recipient. This year is our fifth-year milestone and NEWPRO is extremely excited to announce the selection of two recipients in one household - husband and wife veterans, who will be sharing their stories of service and how this bath project will positively impact their family,” states NEWPRO CMO, Marci Katz.

In honor of Veterans Day this year, the NEWPRO expert installation team will be crashing the bath of the selected veterans at their home in Andover, MA on November 4.

About Baths for the Brave

Baths for the Brave, a special event and partnership between nearly a dozen home improvement companies nationwide, provides veterans with newly remodeled baths or showers in an effort to improve their lives by making their bathrooms more accessible. This year’s remodels will take place for veterans across the country simultaneously, with parts of the installs captured in real-time via Facebook and Instagram stories. More information on Baths for the Brave is available at www.bathsforthebrave.com.

About NEWPRO Home Solutions

NEWPRO Home Solutions is a three-generation, same family-owned and operated local business providing home improvement solutions to homeowners throughout New England for more than 75 years. NEWPROcares was founded as a giving back initiative to support the goal of making a positive impact in the lives of homeowners in need and to demonstrate gratitude in return for the support of the communities throughout the years. NEWPRO offers a worry-free, convenient, home improvement experience featuring superior performance products including energy-efficient windows and doors, roofing and siding systems, bathtub and shower replacement systems including KOHLER walk-in baths and KOHLER LuxStone showers. NEWPRO products are supported with expert five-star installation and customer care.

