Smith & Associates Real Estate Wins Inman Golden I Club Award

Tampa, FL, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith & Associates Real Estate is pleased to announce their first-ever 2021 Inman Golden I Club Award. The award is the highest honor in luxury real estate and is awarded to the country's top luxury agents and brokers. Often awarded to brokerages located in top tier cities, like Los Angeles, San Francisco or New York City, Smith is the only brokerage firm in Tampa Bay ever to be recognized for the prestigious award.

The Stephen Gay Group earned the honor of “Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Property 2021.” Stephen Gay represented Derek and Hanna Jeter in selling their waterfront estate on Davis Islands. The home set a record for the highest residential sale in the Tampa Bay region when it closed for $22.5 million.

“We knew we needed a comprehensive marketing and public relations strategy that would respect our client’s need for privacy while also reaching the right luxury buyer for a home of this magnitude,” says Gay. “We have decades of experience representing buyers, sellers and investors making informed decisions about epic properties.”

Smith & Associates is the luxury leader in Tampa Bay with over 25% of the market share (BrokerMetrics® from Stellar MLS data, 1M+ YTD).

“We are excited to get national recognition for the work we do in Tampa Bay and proud to be a part of this impressive group of winners,” said Bob Glaser, President & CEO Smith & Associates Real Estate.

View the Smith & Associates Real Estate listing website for the home located at 58 Bahama Circle, Tampa FL: https://www.smithandassociates.com/58-bahama-circle

Luxury Connect is hosting the awards presentation at the Aria in Las Vegas on Oct. 25-26, 2021. For more information on the Golden I Club honorees, visit https://www.inman.com/2021/10/12/here-are-the-finalists-for-the-2021-inman-golden-i-club/.

###

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 280 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.6 billion, and over 2,400 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 15.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.87M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2020). The company completes seven transactions a day and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.

Follow Smith & Associates on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/SmithAndAssociatesRE/

https://www.instagram.com/smithandassociates/

https://twitter.com/Smith_Associate