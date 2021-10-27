LCX Launches LCX Mobile for Simple and Secure Access to the Crypto Market

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCX.com, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, today announced the launch of LCX Mobile. LCX Mobile is a new product category and marks another growth milestone of LCX's ecosystem. At first, LCX Mobile will be available for Android devices; Apple iOS will be launched shortly. LCX Mobile illustrates the company's initiative in building safe and secure experiences for cryptocurrency traders and investors. LCX Mobile is a mobile-first and user-centric application built from the ground up. More information is available at LCX.com/Mobile .

LCX Mobile is now available worldwide. The LCX Mobile app provides a complete offering for users at every level - from beginner consumer investor to advanced trader. Along with the features to send, receive and store their cryptocurrencies, the LCX Mobile app delivers a seamless user experience crypto experience with a security-first approach. The app includes easy registration and fast account verification.

The future of money and finance is mobile. More than 50% of LCX's fast-growing user base is accessing the service from mobile devices already. Users are managing their assets in fiat and crypto mainly through mobile apps. That's why LCX is focusing on delivering a frictionless mobile app that enables easy access to cryptocurrencies wherever they are in the world.

LCX has experienced exceptional growth since it launched LCX Exchange for consumers in January 2021, right after receiving eight blockchain-related regulatory approvals. LCX Mobile is available for download at Google Play Android Store .

LCX.com - Innovating Capital Markets. LCX Exchange is a secure and regulated platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currencies. LCX is pioneering a blockchain infrastructure bridging the gap between traditional monetary systems and the fast-moving trusted technology landscape. LCX joined the World Economic Forum and has been named Blockchain Pioneer by the Blockchain Research Institute. The advisory board of LCX includes leading thought leader Don Tapscott (Author of Blockchain Revolution) and Jimmy Wales (Founder of Wikipedia).

In addition to LCX Exchange, LCX.com has launched a powerful DEX aggregator called Fire Salamander (LCX DeFi Terminal), an advanced trading terminal for all major cryptocurrency exchanges (LCX Terminal), regulated price oracles and crypto reference prices, and the LCX Token Sale Manager for compliant initial coin offerings and token sales. LCX was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) and branches in Crypto-Valley Zug (Switzerland) and New Delhi (India).

