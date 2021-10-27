Priority Architectural Graphics Ranked #22 Among Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Francisco Business Times has named Priority Architectural Graphics as one of the fastest growing privately-held company, ranked at number twenty-two on its prestigious 2020 Fast100 list of high-growth private businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area. Inclusion in the list is based on percentage of revenue growth over the past two fiscal years.



Founded in 1995, Priority Architectural Graphics has experienced rapid expansion in revenues over the past two years, growing into a multimillion-dollar solution for general contractors, architects and graphic design studios and private and public sector clients. In 2021, Priority Graphics acquired Redwood City-based VKK Signmakers, signage supplier to Gilead, Intel, eBay, PayPal, Adobe, Facebook, Google, Yahoo and Stanford University, among others, and is now the leading commercial signage business in the Bay Area.

With over 500 clients spanning across the public and private sector in technology, housing, government, transportation, education, healthcare, and retail, Priority streamlines the design, production, and installation process for their clients. The 40+ team at the company leverages their deep experience and strong relationships with certification agencies and union installers to overdeliver for its clients and continues a strong tradition of innovation in both sign fabrication techniques and client-company real-time collaboration. The VKK acquisition allowed the company to leverage this strong base of relationships while doubling its fabrication and production facilities.

Recognition in the SFBT Fast100 list continues a recent stream of industry awards for Priority. In 2018, the Company was recognized by State Senator Scott Wiener as San Francisco’s awardee for California Small Business Day 2018 and in April 2021, PAG was awarded "Minority Enterprise Business of the Year" by ASIAN, Inc., a well-respected Bay Area based non-profit that promotes successful small businesses.

“We are truly humbled by this incredible honor,” says company President Juliana Choy Sommer. “Being included in the Business Time’s Fast100 list is one of the most respected accolades and the ‘gold standard’ for entrepreneurial success in the Bay Area. Being publicly recognized this way as we continue to pursue our five-year growth strategy is so important to our team, especially now as we exit the pandemic. We’re looking forward to continuing to lead the industry on innovation and creative signage solutions for our expanded client-base as we head into 2022.”

