TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP, Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Tencent To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TME) and reminds investors of the December 27, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



According to the Complaint, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of Tencent shares during the Class Period while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its position in the Company because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Defendants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses combined.

On this news, shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock fell over 33% during the week of March 22, 2021 to March 29, 2021.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

