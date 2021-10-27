Steve Pemberton and Fierce Conversations Join Forces to Launch the Lighthouse Effect Master Class

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Pemberton, best-selling author and acclaimed speaker, and Fierce Conversations, a global leadership skills firm, announced the launch of The Lighthouse Effect Master Class alongside advocate and acclaimed speaker, Carmen Ortiz-McGhee.

The Lighthouse Effect is the idea that any of us in any given interaction can be a lighthouse for someone or can find a lighthouse for ourselves. "Most of us can think of someone who intervened in their lives and pushed them down a brighter path," says Ed Beltran, CEO of Fierce Inc. Understanding one's lighthouse effect will change the way they see the world and awaken them to the possibilities that they have to shape that same world.

This course will guide participants through the three stages of that process and provides skills, tips and strategies to put their lighthouse effect into action today. Participants will be challenged to reflect on those who were lighthouses for them—and why. When students complete this course, they'll have a new model to successfully navigate all aspects of their lives, from personal relationships to professional ones. They will leave this powerful course ignited, renewed and inspired to live their 'lighthouse life.'

About Fierce Conversations

Fierce Conversations is an award-winning leadership development and training company that drives results for business and education by improving workplace communication. Fierce Conversations' programs have been successfully implemented at blue-chip companies, non-profits and educational organizations worldwide, including Ernst & Young, Starbucks, Walmart, Coca-Cola, CARE and Crate & Barrel. Fierce Conversations has received numerous industry and business accolades. The company has been honored as an Inc. 500|5000 company six times; in 2021, has been named to TrainingIndustry.com's "Companies to Watch" list; and, for three years, was selected a Seattle Business magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" in Washington lists.

About Steve Pemberton

Steve Pemberton is chief people officer for Workhuman, the leading online platform bringing positivity to the workplace through social recognition. Prior to assuming his role at Workhuman, Steve was a senior human resources executive at Walgreens. Steve is the author of the award-winning memoir, A Change in the World, and his newest book The Lighthouse Effect. Steve and his wife, Tonya, are the proud parents of three children.

About Carmen Ortiz-McGhee

Carmen Ortiz-McGhee is the Chief Operating Officer of the National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the trade association and largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds. Carmen is a passionate advocate for diverse and women-owned businesses and regularly speaks at conferences and events on various issues related to the empowerment of women in business, scaling diverse businesses, and authentic leadership, among others. A proud graduate of the University of Virginia, she currently serves as Chair of the Governance & Nominations Committee of the Communities in Schools national board. She sits on the Hispanics in Philanthropy PowerUp Fund Impact Cabinet and the MBA Fund I Investment Committee.

