Dual Honors for Assisting Hands Home Care serving Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

Cincinnati, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assisting Hands Home Care serving Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky was recognized by The Goering Center with a 2021 Honorable Mention as one of Greater Cincinnati’s top family and private businesses.

Out of hundreds of nominees, 10 Finalists and 21 Honorable Mentions were chosen. “We were truly honored to be recognized by the Goering Center alongside some of the most respected companies in Cincinnati,” said owner Greg Kling. “We have been blessed by a great team that has helped make our success possible.”

This year, the judges noted “It was interesting to see how companies responded to the pandemic... not only to maintain and enhance current employee and customer connections, but also to benefit the community as a whole. Some true ‘out-of-the-box' thinking led to great efforts towards meeting the challenges of the pandemic and positively impacting the lives of those in the community.”

The Goering Center for Family and Private Business is a prominent Cincinnati non-profit organization affiliated with the University of Cincinnati. The center’s annual awards span the region to showcase the unique successes of Greater Cincinnati’s family and private businesses. The awards are intended to recognize the important role these enterprises play in the vitality of the Greater Cincinnati region.

Assisting Hands Home Care serving Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Columbus was recognized at the annual franchisee event as a Platinum Level Provider and the largest Assisting Hands Home Care office nationally. With more than 200 caregivers supported by an in-house staff of nurses and care managers, they elevate the vital role caregivers play in our aging society with extensive caregiver training, including dementia care.

Founded in 2013 following an experience owners Greg and Kim Kling had caring for Kim’s mother, they are dedicated to providing an exceptional non-medical home care experience. From meal preparation and laundry to caring for those who are bedbound or living with dementia, Assisting Hands is there to relieve the stress of caring for family members.

