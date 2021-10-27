Metabolomics Services Market Size ($1,895.14Mn by 2028) Led by Targeted Metabolomics Service (20.9% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metabolomics Services Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “ Metabolomics Services Market Size and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service Type (Targeted Metabolomics Service and Untargeted Metabolomics Service) and Application (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry, Agritech, and Environment),” the market is expected to reach US$ 1,895.14 million by 2028 from US$ 501.24 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing adoption of metabolomics and investments by market players. However, high costs of tools and instruments, and their operations restrict the metabolomics services market growth.

Metabolomics services Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

BASF SE, TMIC, Creative Proteomics, BGI, RTI International, Afekta Technologies Ltd., Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and West Coast Metabolomics Center are among the key companies operating in the metabolomics services market. Leading market players are focusing on new product launch, expansion, diversification, and acquisition strategies, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

North America dominates the global metabolomics services market. The US is expected to hold the largest share of the market in this region in 2021. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and growing research and development activities are contributing to the progress of the metabolomics services market in North America. The well-established and large healthcare sector further supports the proliferation in this region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the socioeconomic conditions of various countries in the world. In North America, the US registered the highest number COVID-19 cases. The pandemic led to a chaotic situation in the healthcare sectors worldwide, with a dramatic increase in demand for diagnosing and therapeutic devices in hospitals. The demand for ventilators, respirators, personal protective kits, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests rose drastically in hospitals. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has increased its efforts to support the health of people; it has imposed several guidelines and for hospitals and medical device companies. Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, EverlyWell, and Abbott are producing COVID-19 diagnosis test kits. Likewise, Abbott has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a point-of-care test that can provide results in minutes.

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Metabolomics Services Market Growth:

Metabolomics studies help in detecting a wide range of metabolites in tissues and biofluids. These techniques has a significant application in diagnostics and cancer disease analytics. The growing prevalence of different types of cancer is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. As per the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in September 2021, ~70% of deaths from cancer are reported in the low- and middle-income countries. According to the Global Cancer Observatory records, the incidence of different cancer types is as follows: breast cancer – 11.7% (2.26 million cases), lung cancer 11.4% (2.21 million cases), colon and rectal cancer 10% (1.93 million cases), prostate cancer 7.3% (1.41 million cases), stomach cancer 5.6% (1.09 million cases). Following are the details regarding the region prevalence of cancer in 2020:

Region New Cancer Cases Northern America 2,556,862 Europe 4,398,443 Africa 1,109,209 Asia 9,503,710

Source: Globocan 2020 and The Insight Partner’s Analysis

.

Metabolomics Services Market: Segmental Overview

The global metabolomics services market, based on service type, has been segmented into targeted metabolomics service and untargeted metabolomics service. The targeted metabolomics service segment is likely to hold a larger share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the targeted metabolomics service segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The global metabolomics services market, based on application, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, agritech, and environment. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. It is also expected to register the higher CAGR of 21.6% in the market during 2021–2028.

