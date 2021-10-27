ZmBIZI Launches America’s First Smartphone with Inbuilt SmartPOS in L.A.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZmBIZI (zam-bee-zee) announced today the launch of its TAP and PAY™ Visa-supported pilot program for the first Smartphone with inbuilt SmartPOS in the U.S.—in turn creating a revolutionary new category within Mobile Telecoms. In keeping with its mission to empower underserved communities, the minority-owned, culture-focused U.S. startup has selected a group of a dozen small business owners within a pre-defined set of merchant categories that reflect Los Angeles’ best traits: diversity, creativity and drive. The pilot program will begin to expand immediately and ZmBIZI is accepting applications within select merchant categories at tap@zmbizi.com.

“Los Angeles is exactly the kind of thriving metropolis that inspired us to create ZmBIZI,” said Alpesh Patel, Co-Founder of ZmBIZI. “The creative drive, the rich culture, the entrepreneurial ecosystem and spirit that has changed the world many times over—it can’t be constrained by the usual phones and plans. We see you, and we’re here to put financial control and new possibilities in your hands. Getting paid ‘on the go’ is the new way of working, as increasing mobile productivity empowers people and increases community wealth “

Vendors participating in the Los Angeles program include Wings N’ Waffles, the Black-owned foodtruck phenomenon that has fed P. Diddy, Reese Witherspoon, Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Rocky and more; True Barbershop, the latino-owned grooming powerhouse in the San Fernando Valley, and Kori Nicole Beauty in Northridge. More vendors represent the pet grooming, coffee, auto repair and cosmetic industries across multi-cultural communities.

Each selected participant will receive the Dual SIM Android-based ZmBIZI Z1 smartphone, capable of accepting payments via customers physically tapping their contactless enabled cards or Apple Pay and Google pay wallets on the back of the ZmBIZI smartphone without the need for any additional, cumbersome hardware. Payments taken are then credited to the merchant’s bank account within a few hours. The ZmBIZI Z1 Smartphone with its Super App ecosystem—a suite of preloaded applications including Fintech, HealthTech and AdTech offerings is “The Phone that Pays you.” It is currently available online at https://zmbizi.com/pages/payments

About ZmBIZI

ZmBIZI (pronounced zam-bee-zee) is an amalgamation of letters inspired by the great African river, Zambezi—an ecosystem that nourishes millions. The letters contained within include BIZ—as it is a business tool—and IZI—as it is extremely easy to use. The minority-owned startup is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. For more information: www.zmbizi.com/#tapandpay

