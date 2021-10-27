RARE 5 STEAK RATING FOR PANORMA ORGANIC GRASS-FED MEATS BY THE CORNUCOPIA INSTITUTE

Westminster, CO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an overwhelming commitment to land stewardship and animal welfare, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats ranked in the top 20 of the renowned Cornucopia Institute’s Organic Beef Scorecard with a rating of 950 out of 1100 possible points. Panorama Organic, the nation’s largest producer of 100 percent grass-fed, grass-finished certified organic beef, received 100 points for feed sourcing, beef-finishing, commitment to organics and an “excellent” for transparency.

The Cornucopia Institute is a well-respected nonprofit food education and farm policy watchdog organization that helps consumers identify ethical organic producers and brands. According to Cornucopia’s press release, the scorecard “is a tool for understanding the dizzying spectrum of beef production practices and getting the best that’s out there, while avoiding bogus claims from questionable organic brands posing as cleaner alternatives. Ranking more than 175 brands, the scorecard offers information that takes the guesswork out of finding beef you can trust.”

“Consumer demand for 100% grass-fed organic beef is high, creating a range of marketplace alternatives to conventional feedlot raised beef,” said Marie Burcham, Cornucopia policy director. “Brands with strong oversight of their beef quality are more likely to produce authentic organic products. Hands-on owners who either participate in the beef production or have a strong review process and internal standards garner a higher rating. For a national brand, Panorama Organic offered excellent insight into their operations and a commitment to the organic standards.”

Panorama Organic general manager Kay Cornelius said, “This important recognition provides trust for our grocery and restaurant partners, an additional sense of pride for our ranchers and commitment to the consumers who buy this product.” She added, “There is a lack of transparency in the industry when cattle born and raised in another country can enter the U.S. and be stamped as ‘Product of the USA’. That is why we are especially proud to be recognized for our sustainable and organic certifications and practices in a way that supports our ranchers revitalizing nearly a million acres of U.S. grasslands.” Panorama Organic is Born and Raised in the USA™ certified.

Panorama Organic recently launched the largest market-based regenerative lands partnership with the National Audubon Society’s Audubon Conservation Ranching initiative to preserve nearly 1 million acres of organic grasslands – the largest of its kind in the United States. “The best farmers and ranchers are focused on land stewardship,” said Burcham.

Panorama Organic products are available at Whole Foods Markets, Dorothy Lane & Buehler’s (OH), Hannaford (Maine/NY), Golden One Center (Sacramento), Lassen’s and Erewhon in SoCal, Marczyk’s and Niwot Market in CO, independent meat distributors: Tonali’s, Sterling Foodservice, Wasatch Meats, West Coast Prime (LA), Oxford, Tony’s, Superior in MI and online at CrowdCow.com & Perduefarms.com.

