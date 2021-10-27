Trekking Rucksack Market Size ($4,627.68Mn by 2028) Led by North America (4.7% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trekking Rucksack Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “ Trekking Rucksack Market Size and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Capacity (Upto 20 Litres, 20–50 Litres, More Than 50 Litres), Material (Nylon, Polyester, Canvas, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others),” the market is projected to reach US$ 4,627.68 million by 2028 from US$ 3,349.66 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021–2028.

Trekking Rucksack Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Arc’teryx; Deuter Sport GmbH; Equip Outdoor Technologies UK LTD; Granite Gear, LLC; Mufubu; Tripole Gears; Vango; Wildcraft; Osprey Packs, Inc; and Hyperlite Mountain Gear Inc. are among the key companies operating in the global trekking rucksack market. The major market players are highly focused on the development of high-quality and innovative offerings to fulfill customers’ requirements. These companies operate their production and distribution services in various countries worldwide, which helps them cater to a wider customer base.

The increasing popularity of adventure tourism and recreational activities, such as trekking and camping, is boosting the global demand for trekking rucksacks. Additionally, continuous innovations in products and rising number of flashpackers are expected to render profitable growth opportunities for the trekking rucksack market players in the coming years.

In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global trekking rucksack market. The eminent presence of trekking groups in the region encourages a continuous inflow of a large number of people for trekking. As per a report published by Outdoor Industry Association, 34% of trekkers come from cities. These outdoor consumer groups comprise active, ethnically diverse, and young people. Moreover, other demographic groups are also engaging in outdoor activities to keep their health in check, and small treks are now witnessing greater popularity in the region.

Increasing Popularity of Outdoor Sports and Recreational Activities to Boost Market Growth:

In recent years, there has been a significant rise in the popularity of recreational activities and outdoor sports. A majority of the world populace, especially millennials, are focusing on physical health along with trying to achieve balanced physical and mental health by opting for recreational and nature-based activities, such as trekking and camping. The COVID-19 pandemic led to nationwide lockdowns worldwide in 2020, compelling people to stay at home for a long period. However, the ongoing vaccination drives and relaxations in lockdown restrictions are boosting adventure tourism and short weekend treks to nearby places.

Trekking rucksack Market: Segmental Overview

By capacity, the global trekking rucksack market is segmented into upto 24 litres, 25–50 litres, and more than 50 litres. In 2020, the 25–50 litres segment accounted for the largest revenue share.

Based on material, the trekking rucksack market is segmented into nylon, polyester, canvas, and others. The nylon segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is expected to continue to be the largest shareholder in the market during the forecast period. However, the polyester segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the trekking rucksack market during 2021–2028.

Based on distribution channel, the trekking rucksack market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Trekking Rucksack Market:

Initially, the COVID-19 pandemic harmed the trekking rucksacks market. The outbreak distorted operational efficiency and disrupted value chains due to the shutdown of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage. Nationwide lockdown propelled people to stay at home. Additionally, the discontinuation of production harmed the trekking rucksacks market in the first half of 2020. The shuttering of retail stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, among other distribution channels of trekking rucksack providers, hampered their sales. However, with an increasing number of people being vaccinated, the lockdown restrictions are being relaxed to a certain extent. International and domestic travel has resumed with increasing preference for recreational activities and adventure tourism among the global populace. The number of hikers witnessed a dramatic surge in 2021 compared to 2020. People are opting for trekking as a weekend getaway to maintain a physical and mental health balance. Thus, the demand for trekking rucksacks is increasing globally.

Key Questions to Request for Trekking Rucksack Market:

Can you list some of the major players operating in the global trekking rucksack market?

Which region held the largest share of the global trekking rucksack market?

Based on material, why is the polyester segment expected to grow at the highest rate?

Based on distribution channel, which segment is the fastest growing segment in the global trekking rucksack market?

Which region held the fastest CAGR in the global trekking rucksack market?

Based on capacity, which segment is leading the global trekking rucksack market during the forecast period?













