Public Service Announcement Reinforces Efforts to Fight Cybercrime Impacting the Military & Veteran Community

Ann Arbor, MI, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybercrime Support Network’s (CSN) Military & Veteran Program continues to grow its outreach with a public service announcement (PSA) in collaboration with Comcast NBCUniversal.

The collaboration between Comcast NBCUniversal and CSN led to the launch of a PSA to increase awareness of cybercrime and its threat to the military and veteran community. Launched in October and airing through December in ten veteran-centric markets, the goal is to direct individuals to FightCybercrime.org/Military where they can access resources curated for service members, veterans, survivors and their families. Recently named a 2021 Five Star Employer for Veterans by VETS Indexes, Comcast’s donation will support CSN’s efforts to prepare this community to fight cybercrime.

Military consumers reported nearly 175K instances of cybercrime to the FTC in 2020, losing a total of over $125M. The military and veteran community is disproportionately targeted for identity theft and other online scams, and the impacts can be devastating on finances, careers, and our national security. The goal of CSN’s Military & Veteran Program is to educate and mobilize the military and veteran community to protect themselves from cybercrime.

“Working with veterans, National Guard, reserve members, and military spouses is very important to our company,” said Rebecca Gray, Comcast’s Executive Director of Military & Veteran Affairs. “By supporting CSN with this PSA for their Military and Veteran Program, we aim to empower this community to defend against cybercrime.”

About Cybercrime Support Network

Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is a public-private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit collaboration whose mission is to serve individuals and businesses impacted by cybercrime. With the strong support of our sponsors, Craig Newmark Philanthropies - AT&T - Capital One - Cisco Systems - Comcast - Early Warning - FINRA - Google Microsoft - NordVPN - Proofpoint - Security Studio - Trend Micro - Tripwire - Zelle, CSN can continue to support individuals and small businesses through FightCybercrime.org, a resource database for those impacted by cybercrime and online fraud, and ScamSpotter.org, a website to help identify scams and stop fraudsters. For more information about CSN’s Military & Veteran Program, visit www.FightCybercrime.org/Military.





###