America’s Largest Coalition of National Small Business Organizations, Small Business Roundtable, Partners with Intuit QuickBooks on International Entrepreneurship Summit

Washington, D.C., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the inaugural Entrepreneurship Exchange 2021 (EX21) on October 13, 2021, the Small Business Roundtable (SBR), a coalition of leading small business and entrepreneurship organizations, and Intuit QuickBooks hosted and facilitated conversation among international small business leaders that centered around digitization and trendsetting in entrepreneurship.

The inaugural event's theme was, “Supporting the World’s Job Creators,” and featured key small business leaders, entrepreneurs, experts and policymakers from around the world and prompted discussions on best practices and innovative solutions for the future of small businesses. The two organizations, along with international partners, worked together to support small business owners and entrepreneurs across the globe by hosting this event and facilitating these important discussions. To view a recording of the event, visit https://exsummit.live/c/ex21 .

This year's EX21 featured remarks from the following speakers (in order of appearance):

Karen Kerrigan, President & CEO, Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council)

Liz Barclay, United Kingdom Small Business Commissioner

Ramiro Cavazos, President & CEO, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC)

Dr. Barbara Kotschwar, Executive Director, Visa Economic Empowerment Institute (VEEI)

Kaitlyn Wilkins, Vice President, Global Small Business Sales, Facebook

Representative Nydia M. Velázquez (D-NY-7), Chairwoman, House Committee on Small Business

Senator the Hon Jane Hume, Minister for Women’s Economic Security, Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy and Senator of Victoria, Parliament of Australia

Dr. Karen Eng, President & CEO, CSMI and Board Chair, Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (National ACE)

Alexi Boyd, CEO, Council of Small Business Organizations Australia (COSBOA)

Laura Jones, Executive Vice-President & Chief Strategic Officer, Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB)

Candace Waterman, President & CEO, Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP)

Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03), Ranking Member, House Committee on Small Business

Rhett Buttle & John Stanford, Co-Executive Directors of Small Business Roundtable issued the following statement:

“We are proud to partner with Intuit QuickBooks on this innovative event and host valuable conversations for entrepreneurs around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic unexpectedly catalyzed the digitization of the small business community and, as a result, we are more interconnected than ever. As small businesses continue to recover from the significant strife of this past year, we look forward to facilitating important discussions on how small businesses can support one another and rebuild.

Alex Chriss, EVP and General Manager of Small Business and Self-Employed Group, Intuit QuickBooks issued the following statement:

“A critical part of success for entrepreneurs is understanding the policies that impact their business, and to make sure that their voices are heard. At Intuit QuickBooks we are excited to partner with the Small Business Roundtable to provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and emerging trends that help key stakeholders in government and business understand the best ways to support small business growth.”

The Small Business Roundtable (https://www.smallbusinessroundtable.org/) is a coalition of leading small business and entrepreneurship organizations, dedicated to advancing policy, securing access, and promoting inclusion to benefit the businesses at the heart of the American economy.

Intuit (https://www.intuit.com/) Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

