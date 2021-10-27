Indiana Toll Road Commits to Reduce Carbon Emissions by 50 Percent by 2030 and Carbon Neutrality by 2050

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITR Concession Company (ITRCC) has formally established a pathway to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, with an additional commitment of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. These efforts will be supported through the Science Based Targets initiative, aligning internal sustainability efforts with the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement

"We have the profound opportunity to build a more sustainable future," said Nic Barr, ITRCC's CEO. "Our science-based initiatives will have a positive impact on the environment while also improving the efficiency of the Toll Road. Electric charging, high-efficiency equipment, and solar technology developments will bring a more sustainable travel solution to Northern Indiana."

The ambitious carbon reduction goals set forth by ITRCC focus on "Scope 1" and "Scope 2" emissions. These categories encompass emissions directly related to ITRCC, such as vehicles and equipment, and indirect emissions from ownership and operations, such as electricity usage. These reductions align with the sustainability priorities of experts around the globe and the climate change targets established within the Paris Agreement.

In support of these goals, ITRCC has been admitted to the Science Based Targets initiative, a global effort designed to define and promote best practices in emission reductions and net-zero targets. This partnership allows for collaboration with global sustainability experts who will independently assess and validate ITRCC's targets, ensuring the goals are achieved.

Environmental initiatives on the Toll Road will also include the deployment of electric charging infrastructure for all motorists who stop at any of the Toll Road's travel plazas. This will provide one of the largest networks of charging station locations in the Midwest.

About the Indiana Toll Road

In operation since 1956, the Indiana Toll Road stretches 157 miles across the northernmost part of Indiana from Ohio to the Illinois state line, linking Chicago with the largest cities on the eastern seaboard. The Indiana Toll Road — managed by ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) — and its nearly 300 employees are proud to operate a safe and efficient roadway while providing high-quality customer service to serve thousands of patrons every day. ITRCC is indirectly owned by IFM Investors, which is a uniquely structured global fund manager with a strong track record as a responsible steward of some of the world's biggest transportation infrastructure assets.

About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative mobilizes companies to set science-based targets and boost their competitive advantage in the transition to a zero-carbon economy. It is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The initiative defines and promotes best practice in science-based target-setting and offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption.

Contact:

Bill McCall

574-651-2415

bmccall@indianatollroad.org

