Mo's House of Axe: New BBQ Menu, Drink Specials and Halloween Events

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mo's House of Axe, named after founder and owner Monique Caulfield, is proud to feature The Outpost by Max City BBQ. Drawing on the recipes from their beloved Eagle Rock location, Max City has added new dishes, along with the favorites that have made them one of the top BBQ restaurants in the region.

Inside the Outpost scratch kitchen, everything is fresh and handmaid. Pitmaster Jason McDonald is serving up slow cooked meats, comfort food and vegan options, including homemade ranch and hand battered chicken tenders. Every sauce and French fry spice are made specially by hand. The Impossible Burger sauce went through as many drafts as a major studio buddy comedy. The fried chicken is sous vide to keep the chicken perfectly moist and loaded with chicken flavor so it can be fried briefly with a thin crust that has all the crunch that fried chicken dreams are made of.

Mo's also has a full bar, stocked with friendly and talented tenders. If you aren't sure what you want to drink, they'll help you decide without casting a judgmental glare. The beer selection focuses on local brews, with 12 beers on tap and assorted other bottles and cans and two taps from Michigan. Mo's offers natural and biodynamic artisanal wines, unique seasonal cocktails, hard kombucha and cider.

The owner, Monique Caulfield, was born and raised in Southern California. As an entrepreneur her focus is on work that builds community and achieves profits. At the age of 19, she founded her first business, Pacific Sensuals Inc., a manufacturing and marketing firm dedicated to socially and environmentally sustainable products.

Happy Hour:

Monday-Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday 4 to 6 p.m.⁠

⁠$20 axe throwing.

⁠$5 dollar drafts, well cocktails, and champagne, mimosas and wine. Deals on great bites.

Walk-ins only.

Special Halloween cocktails will be featured Friday through Sunday:

Black Widow - Mixed cocktail $13

Cruzan Cherry Rum, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Muddled Blackberries, Blue Curacao; Sprite, Served in a Margarita Glass. Garnish with Blackberry; Mint Leaf on a Bamboo Skewer

Candy Corn Shot $9

Absolut Vanilla Vodka infused with Candy Corn, Simple Syrup; Whipped Cream

Witches Potion $13

Malibu, Orange Juice, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Blue Curacao mixed cocktail

Bamboo Glass, Eyeball gummies (opt)

Costume contest at Midnight Saturday night

1st Place: Axe Session for up to 12, Mo's T-shirt, Mo's bag

2nd Place Mo's T-shirt, Mo's bag, Signature Cocktail & Appetizer

3rd Place Mo's Bag and a beer or wine

Axe and Treat

Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., come with your kids and trick or treat with us and get candy.

