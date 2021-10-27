Heartland Express, Inc. Receives US EPA 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (www.heartlandexpress.com) (Nasdaq: HTLD) was honored with a SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a true industry leader in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency.



Heartland Express’ continuous investment in its fleet equipment directly contributes to the Company’s allegiance to environmental stewardship. Heartland’s young tractor fleet leverages the latest technologies to improve fuel efficiency. The trailer fleet also comes equipped with cutting edge aerodynamic technology, most recently adding EcoFlaps, a SmartWay verified product. Additionally, Heartland’s extensive focus on out-of-route management, utilization, and maintenance efficiency practices result in minimizing Heartland’s carbon footprint.

“To be recognized with a SmartWay® Excellence Award seven of the last nine years is a tremendous honor and a testament to Heartland’s ongoing commitment to sustainability,” noted Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer. “It exemplifies our endless dedication to our customers, community, and professional drivers. Our pledge to implement eco-friendly technologies and execute operational efficiency has led to our continued success and long-standing partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”

Heartland Express was one of 62 truck and multimodal carriers to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay’s nearly 4,000 Partners. This year’s awards were announced at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA with its SmartWay Partners, key stakeholders, and media in attendance.

“For 17 years the SmartWay Transport Partnership has worked together with stakeholders in the freight industry to find innovative ways to reduce pollution from goods movement,” said Sarah Dunham, Director of EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality. “We commend the innovation, drive, and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change and to create a healthier environment for us all.”

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.

About SmartWay

EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 143 million metric tons of CO2, 2.7 million tons NOX, and 112,000 tons PM, while saving $44.8 billion in fuel costs and 335 million barrels of oil -- equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 21 million homes.

For more information on SmartWay, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway/

For more information about the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees

