TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) and radio frequency (“RF”) components and assemblies manufacturer, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on September 27, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net sales were $556.8 million

GAAP net income of $21.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $36.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share

Repurchased 2.11 million shares of common stock for $28.9 million at an average price of $13.71 per share

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $556.8 million, compared to $513.6 million from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was $32.2 million. This compares to GAAP operating loss of $40.3 million from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2020, inclusive of a goodwill impairment charge of $69.2 million.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $21.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $61.5 million, or ($0.58) per diluted share from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2020.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $36.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $26.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 was $68.6 million, or 12.3 percent of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $67.2 million, or 13.1 percent of net sales, from continuing operations, in the third quarter of 2020.

“In the third quarter, TTM delivered revenue and non-GAAP earnings within the previously guided range despite labor and production inefficiencies in North America and tight supply conditions globally for certain raw materials. Results were led by strong year on year growth from the automotive and data center computing end markets and strength from the medical, industrial and instrumentation end market,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM.

Business Outlook

In the fourth quarter, further increases in labor and raw materials costs, along with potential power rationing in China, are expected to negatively affect profitability. As a result, TTM estimates that revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 will be in the range of $530 million to $570 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.28 to $0.34 per diluted share.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products and raw materials used in TTM’s products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and has not been provided.

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2021 2020 2021 2020 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Net sales $ 556,784 $ 513,576 $ 1,650,599 $ 1,581,520 Cost of goods sold 463,605 424,298 1,375,910 1,310,470 Gross profit 93,179 89,278 274,689 271,050 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 15,858 15,895 46,745 48,033 General and administrative 32,146 27,998 91,075 95,646 Research and development 4,423 5,223 13,075 15,166 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 8,274 10,126 26,837 29,249 Restructuring charges 243 1,088 4,034 14,830 Impairment of goodwill - 69,200 - 69,200 Total operating expenses 60,944 129,530 181,766 272,124 Operating income (loss) 32,235 (40,252 ) 92,923 (1,074 ) Interest expense (11,147 ) (20,204 ) (33,615 ) (58,557 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (15,217 ) - Other, net 2,525 (2,316 ) 5,338 641 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 23,613 (62,772 ) 49,429 (58,990 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (2,655 ) 1,300 (3,402 ) 3,644 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 20,958 (61,472 ) 46,027 (55,346 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 20,021 - 193,921 Net income (loss) $ 20,958 $ (41,451 ) $ 46,027 $ 138,575 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.20 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.52 ) Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations - 0.19 - 1.83 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.20 $ (0.39 ) $ 0.43 $ 1.31 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.19 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.42 $ (0.52 ) Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations - 0.19 - 1.83 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.19 $ (0.39 ) $ 0.42 $ 1.31 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 107,098 106,729 106,917 106,130 Diluted 108,345 106,729 108,839 106,130 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 107,098 106,729 106,917 106,130 Dilutive effect of warrants - - 267 - Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 1,247 - 1,655 - Diluted shares 108,345 106,729 108,839 106,130 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA September 27, 2021 December 28, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 529,816 $ 451,565 Accounts and notes receivable, net 388,233 381,105 Contract assets 325,774 273,256 Inventories 140,055 115,651 Total current assets 1,423,348 1,248,758 Property, plant and equipment, net 669,736 650,435 Operating lease right of use asset 16,794 24,340 Other non-current assets 937,753 972,411 Total assets 3,047,631 2,895,944 Accounts payable $ 386,705 $ 327,102 Total current liabilities 567,442 518,046 Debt, net of discount 926,922 842,853 Total long-term liabilities 1,013,600 933,889 Total equity 1,466,589 1,444,009 Total liabilities and equity 3,047,631 2,895,944 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross margin 16.7 % 17.4 % 16.6 % 17.1 % Operating margin 5.8 % (7.8) % 5.6 % (0.1) % End Market Breakdown, excludes Mobility: Third Quarter 2021 2020 Aerospace/Defense 31 % 36 % Automotive 18 % 14 % Data Center Computing 14 % 12 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 20 % 19 % Networking/Communications 16 % 18 % Other 1 % 1 % Stock-based Compensation: Third Quarter 2021 2020 Amount included in: Cost of goods sold $ 1,284 $ 1,173 Selling and marketing 731 557 General and administrative 2,542 2,705 Research and development 387 44 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 4,944 $ 4,479 Operating Segment Data: Third Quarter Net sales: 2021 2020 PCB $ 541,118 $ 481,311 RF&S Components 15,666 11,742 Other1 - 20,523 Total net sales $ 556,784 $ 513,576 Operating segment income: PCB $ 61,424 $ 65,179 RF&S Components 6,537 (66,098 ) Corporate & Other1 (26,068 ) (27,823 ) Total operating segment income (loss) 41,893 (28,742 ) Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (9,658 ) (11,510 ) Total operating income (loss) 32,235 (40,252 ) Total other expense (8,622 ) (22,520 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 23,613 $ (62,772 ) RECONCILIATIONS2 Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation3: GAAP gross profit from continuing operations $ 93,179 $ 89,278 $ 274,689 $ 271,050 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 1,384 1,384 4,151 4,151 Accelerated depreciation - 2,539 - 4,936 Stock-based compensation 1,284 1,173 3,310 2,643 Unrealized loss on commodity hedge 164 - 65 - Restructuring and other charges - - 254 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 96,011 $ 94,374 $ 282,469 $ 282,780 Non-GAAP gross margin 17.2 % 18.4 % 17.1 % 17.9 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation4: GAAP operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 32,235 $ (40,252 ) $ 92,923 $ (1,074 ) Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,658 11,510 30,988 33,400 Accelerated depreciation - 2,940 - 5,694 Stock-based compensation 4,944 4,479 12,503 11,961 (Gain) on sale of assets - - (421 ) - Unrealized loss on commodity hedge 164 - 65 - Impairments, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 699 68,270 4,550 84,139 Non-GAAP operating income $ 47,700 $ 46,947 $ 140,608 $ 134,120 Non-GAAP operating margin 8.6 % 9.1 % 8.5 % 8.5 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation5: GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 20,958 $ (61,472 ) $ 46,027 $ (55,346 ) Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,658 11,510 30,988 33,400 Accelerated depreciation - 2,940 - 5,694 Stock-based compensation 4,944 4,479 12,503 11,961 Non-cash interest expense 540 7,332 1,613 14,489 (Gain) on sale of assets - (199 ) (991 ) (706 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,669 ) - (3,868 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 15,217 - Unrealized loss on commodity hedge 164 - 65 - Impairments, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 699 68,270 4,550 84,139 Income taxes6 2,246 (6,081 ) (4,263 ) (17,188 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 36,540 $ 26,779 $ 101,841 $ 76,443 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.94 $ 0.72 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation7: GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 20,958 $ (61,472 ) $ 46,027 $ (55,346 ) Add back items: Income tax provision (benefit) 2,655 (1,300 ) 3,402 (3,644 ) Interest expense 11,147 20,204 33,615 58,557 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,658 11,510 30,988 33,400 Depreciation expense 20,994 25,669 63,711 75,797 Stock-based compensation 4,944 4,479 12,503 11,961 (Gain) on sale of assets - (199 ) (991 ) (706 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,669 ) - (3,868 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 15,217 - Unrealized loss on commodity hedge 164 - 65 - Impairments, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 699 68,270 4,550 84,139 Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,550 $ 67,161 $ 205,219 $ 204,158 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.3 % 13.1 % 12.4 % 12.9 % Free cash flow reconciliation8: Operating cash flow $ 18,599 $ 84,776 $ 114,263 $ 192,223 Capital expenditures, net (19,766 ) (29,067 ) (61,069 ) (74,338 ) Free cash flow $ (1,167 ) $ 55,709 $ 53,194 $ 117,885 1Other represents the SH E-MS and SZ results. 2This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. 3 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss on commodity hedge, restructuring and other charges. 4 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, unrealized loss on commodity hedge, impairment of goodwill, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. 5 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on commodity hedge, impairment of goodwill, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 6 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. 7Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on commodity hedge, impairment of goodwill, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. 8 Free Cash Flow in 2020 has been restated to exclude the Mobility business which was sold in Q2 of 2020.

