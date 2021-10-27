SOPHiA GENETICS to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH) today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before market open on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Central European Time to discuss its results, business developments, and outlook.



Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at ir.sophiagenetics.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the event.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 780 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally.

Media Contact:

Eliza Bamonti

ebamonti@sophiagenetics.com

Investor Contact:

ir@sophiagenetics.com