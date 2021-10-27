Sight Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) today announced it will report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.sightsciences.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. The call will also be available by dialing 844-287-7410 (U.S.) or 914-800-3942 (International) five to ten minutes prior to the start time, using the passcode: 6837927.

About Sight Sciences

Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences develops and commercializes intelligently designed and engineered products that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases. The company currently markets two products, the OMNI® Surgical System and the TearCare® System. For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

Media contact:

Shay Smith

Health+Commerce

707.971.9779

shay@healthandcommerce.com

Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com