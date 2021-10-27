Intapp to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc., (Nasdaq: INTA), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, will report fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on November 10, 2021. On that day, management will host a webcast at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast as follows:

What: Intapp Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast When: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Time: 5 p.m. ET Live Webcast: Investors | Intapp, Inc. Replay: An archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at Investors | Intapp, Inc. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

In addition, pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements entered into in connection with our initial public offering, an early release with respect to 30% of the common stock held by employees, former employees and directors and 20% of the common stock held by our sponsors is scheduled to occur on November 12, 2021. The lock-up restrictions shall continue to apply with respect to all remaining shares subject to the lock-up agreements.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 1,900 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Investor Contact

Barry Hutton

The Blueshirt Group, for Intapp, Inc.

ir@intapp.com

Media Contact

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director

Intapp, Inc.

Ali.robinson@intapp.com