SP Plus Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Strong Financial Performance Continues to Track Improving Business Conditions and Benefit from Streamlined Cost Structure

Successful Business Development Initiatives and Technology Roll-Outs Strengthen Industry Leadership

Expect Full-Year Gross Profit to be at High End of $170 to $185 Million Guidance Range; G&A Expenses Projected at Lower End of $85 to $90 Million Guidance Range

Raising Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow Guidance Ranges by $10 Million

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (Nasdaq:SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its third quarter 2021 results.

Third Quarter Commentary

Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Business conditions continued to improve in the third quarter, as demand for our services closely tracked the progressive re-opening of the broader economy, and clients adapted to changes in consumer behavior that are expected to continue post-pandemic. Within this dynamic environment, SP+ is benefiting from our market leadership positions and proven ability to both enhance the consumer experience and optimize revenues for our clients.

“We are pleased that our third quarter adjusted gross profit reached 84% of third quarter 2019 levels even as travel and mobility activity has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Aided by the continued deployment of our proprietary Sphere technology solutions, we are winning new contracts and providing additional services to existing clients and believe we are gaining market share in key verticals. In addition, the actions taken last year to optimize our portfolio to reduce risk and exit unprofitable accounts continue to yield returns. We believe additional runway remains to grow gross profit as business activity continues to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Third quarter financial performance was further strengthened by our reduced G&A costs, which on an adjusted basis were 20% below third quarter 2019 pre-pandemic levels. We believe much of these expense reductions are sustainable, although some of these costs will progressively increase as business activity continues to grow.

“In the third quarter, our Commercial segment started operations at 69 new locations. In our Aviation segment, we recently were awarded parking and shuttle operations at Reagan National and Dulles International Airports, we added curbside management to our suite of services at San Francisco International Airport, we opened valet parking services at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, California, and we currently are in final renewal negotiations with two major metropolitan airports. Additionally, since we began the Curbside Concierge pilot in early May, we have rolled out our services on behalf of one airline client at 20 airports and expect to expand to add 20 more locations by the end of this year. This traveler and luggage check-in service, which utilizes our proprietary technology, has garnered interest from other airlines as the industry works to improve the customer experience and reduce congestion in the terminals, while at the same time reducing operating costs.”

Financial Summary

In millions except per share Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Reported Adjusted (1) Reported Adjusted (1) Gross profit (2) $46.0 $49.5 $42.0 $42.4 General and administrative expenses (2) $21.1 $20.8 $18.4 $15.5 Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus(2) $11.5 $13.9 ($88.1) $13.1 Net income (loss) per share (EPS) (2) $0.54 $0.65 ($4.19) $0.62 EBITDA (1),(2) NA $28.0 NA $27.0 Net cash provided by operating activities $6.8 NA $1.9 NA Free cash flow (1) $3.9 NA $3.0 NA





In millions except per share Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Reported Adjusted (1) Reported Adjusted (1) Gross profit (2) $130.8 $136.0 ($1.6) $94.0 General and administrative expenses (2) $64.1 $62.9 $61.9 $54.8 Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus(2) $22.8 $30.2 ($173.3) $8.7 Net income (loss) per share (EPS) (2) $1.07 $1.41 ($8.23) $0.41 EBITDA (1),(2) NA $70.0 N/A $39.6 Net cash provided by operating activities $30.1 NA $27.9 NA Free cash flow (1) $21.0 NA $18.9 NA

(1) Refer to the disclosure regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP.

(2) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus, adjusted net income per share attributable to SP Plus (“adjusted EPS"), and adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA") are all non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, for the periods presented, (a) restructuring and other costs, including severance costs resulting from COVID-19, (b) impairment charges, (c) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (d) gain/loss on sale of investments, and (e) non-routine tax items. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of these adjusted measures to U.S. GAAP.

Third Quarter Operating Results

In the third quarter of 2021, reported gross profit increased by 10% to $46.0 million from the comparable quarter of 2020. Excluding non-cash lease impairment charges, adjusted gross profit in the third quarter of 2021 increased 17% to $49.5 million from $42.4 million in the year ago third quarter that included a $5.6 million benefit from early termination fees related to certain aviation contracts. These year-over-year increases are primarily related to business conditions recovering from the pandemic impact.

Reported general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $21.1 million, compared to $18.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 15%. Adjusted G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $20.8 million, compared to $15.5 million in the year ago period, an increase of 34%. The increase in both measures reflects an increase in certain compensation-related expenses to more normalized levels in light of improving business conditions in 2021. Adjusted G&A in the third quarter of 2021, however, remains 20% below the comparable period of 2019.

Reported net income attributable to SP Plus in the 2021 third quarter was $11.5 million, or $0.54 per share. This performance compares favorably to a net loss of $88.1 million, or $4.19 loss per share, in the third quarter of 2020 that included $133.2 million of non-cash intangible, goodwill and lease impairment charges primarily related to our aviation business. Excluding these items, as well as restructuring and impairment charges, amortization of acquired intangibles and non-routine tax items, third quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share were $0.65, compared to adjusted net income per share of $0.62 for the third quarter of 2020.

Cash flow from operations was $6.8 million and free cash flow was $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, with both measures being reduced by the early payment of deferred 2020 payroll taxes of $15.9 million. Positive net cash from operations of $1.9 million and free cash flow of $3.0 million was generated during the third quarter of 2020.

2021 Outlook

Based on strong year-to-date performance and expectations for a continuation of current business trends, full-year 2021 gross profit is expected to be at the high end of the guidance range of $170 million to $185 million, and full-year G&A expense is expected to be at the lower end of the $85 to $90 million guidance range. Full-year operating cash flow is now expected to be in the range of $62 to $76 million and free cash flow is now expected to be in the range of $50 to $60 million, an upward shift in the range by $10 million on both measures, driven by stronger business performance. These new, higher expectations assume the receipt of a $20 million income tax refund in the fourth quarter, the majority of which was also contemplated in the original full-year guidance.

Mr. Baumann concluded, “Our industry leadership has been built on our reputation for superior customer service, innovative technology offerings, and the positive, tangible results that we deliver for our clients. We are honored to have been recently named the Innovative Organization of the Year by the National Parking Association, a leading industry group comprised of parking operators and other technology solution providers, in recognition of the development and deployment of our Sphere brand of technology products. We believe our positioning has enabled us to strengthen our market share in key verticals, which sets the stage for further progress in the periods ahead.”

Conference Call

About SP+

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information visit www.spplus.com.

SP Plus Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (millions, except for share data) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17.9 $ 13.9 Accounts and notes receivable, net 121.3 111.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36.9 26.8 Total current assets 176.1 151.9 Leasehold improvements, equipment and construction in progress, net 49.0 53.3 Right-of-use assets 191.9 235.1 Goodwill 526.6 526.6 Other intangible assets, net 56.6 63.1 Deferred taxes 51.8 63.8 Other noncurrent assets, net 46.2 43.9 Total noncurrent assets 922.1 985.8 Total assets $ 1,098.2 $ 1,137.7 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 109.9 $ 97.8 Accrued and other current liabilities 100.0 112.7 Short-term lease liabilities 73.9 82.1 Current portion of long-term borrowings 25.8 25.0 Total current liabilities 309.6 317.6 Long-term borrowings, excluding current portion 320.7 337.1 Long-term lease liabilities 193.9 243.4 Other noncurrent liabilities 62.7 58.2 Total noncurrent liabilities 577.3 638.7 Total liabilities $ 886.9 $ 956.3 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; no shares issued or outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 25,257,606 and 23,222,864 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021, respectively, and 25,123,128 and 23,088,386 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020, respectively — — Treasury stock, at cost; 2,034,742 shares as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (70.6 ) (70.6 ) Additional paid-in capital 265.9 261.4 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3.2 ) (4.4 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 19.5 (3.3 ) Total SP Plus Corporation stockholders’ equity 211.6 183.1 Noncontrolling interest (0.3 ) (1.7 ) Total stockholders’ equity 211.3 181.4 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,098.2 $ 1,137.7





SP Plus Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (millions, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Services revenue Lease type contracts $ 59.7 $ 38.5 $ 153.3 $ 150.4 Management type contracts 101.9 79.7 278.2 279.6 161.6 118.2 431.5 430.0 Reimbursed management type contract revenue 150.0 110.9 402.5 412.2 Total services revenue 311.6 229.1 834.0 842.2 Cost of services Lease type contracts 48.0 34.4 122.8 157.7 Management type contracts 64.1 41.5 174.3 179.4 Lease impairment 3.5 0.3 3.6 94.5 115.6 76.2 300.7 431.6 Reimbursed management type contract expense 150.0 110.9 402.5 412.2 Total cost of services 265.6 187.1 703.2 843.8 Gross profit Lease type contracts 11.7 4.1 30.5 (7.3 ) Management type contracts 37.8 38.2 103.9 100.2 Lease impairment (3.5 ) (0.3 ) (3.6 ) (94.5 ) Total gross profit 46.0 42.0 130.8 (1.6 ) General and administrative expenses 21.1 18.4 64.1 61.9 Depreciation and amortization 6.0 8.2 18.5 23.6 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 131.6 — 135.3 Operating income (loss) 18.9 (116.2 ) 48.2 (222.4 ) Other expense (income) Interest expense 5.2 5.7 16.1 15.4 Interest income (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Other income — — — (0.1 ) Total other expenses 5.1 5.6 15.8 15.0 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 13.8 (121.8 ) 32.4 (237.4 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1.6 (33.5 ) 6.5 (63.7 ) Net income (loss) 12.2 (88.3 ) 25.9 (173.7 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.7 (0.2 ) 3.1 (0.4 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus Corporation $ 11.5 $ (88.1 ) $ 22.8 $ (173.3 ) Common stock data Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.54 $ (4.19 ) $ 1.08 $ (8.23 ) Diluted $ 0.54 $ (4.19 ) $ 1.07 $ (8.23 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 21,184,583 21,047,076 21,158,667 21,057,080 Diluted 21,400,386 21,047,076 21,365,282 21,057,080





SP Plus Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended (millions) (unaudited) September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 25.9 $ (173.7 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations: Impairment 3.6 231.1 Depreciation and amortization 18.5 23.0 Non-cash stock-based compensation 4.5 (2.2 ) Provisions for credit losses on accounts receivable 0.5 6.0 Deferred income taxes 11.5 (64.3 ) Other 3.4 2.3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts and notes receivable (10.6 ) 52.7 Prepaid and other current assets (10.1 ) 10.0 Accounts payable 12.1 (14.1 ) Accrued liabilities and other (29.2 ) (42.9 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 30.1 27.9 Investing activities Purchases of leasehold improvements and equipment (6.8 ) (5.8 ) Cost of contracts (1.0 ) (2.3 ) Proceeds from sale of other investments and equipment 0.4 0.8 Noncontrolling interest buyout — (1.7 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7.4 ) (9.0 ) Financing activities Proceeds from credit facility revolver 297.2 404.2 Payments on credit facility revolver (295.9 ) (401.5 ) Payments on credit facility term loan (11.2 ) (8.4 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (1.3 ) — Payments on other long-term borrowings (5.8 ) (5.0 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (1.7 ) (1.1 ) Repurchases of common stock — (15.3 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18.7 ) (27.1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — (0.3 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4.0 (8.5 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 13.9 24.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 17.9 $ 15.6 Supplemental disclosures Cash paid during the period for Interest $ 14.4 $ 13.7 Income taxes $ 0.6 $ 0.8

SP Plus Corporation Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted G&A, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income Per Share (millions, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Gross profit Gross profit, as reported $46.0 $42.0 $130.8 ($1.6 ) Add: Restructuring and other costs 0.1 0.1 1.8 1.1 Add: Non-cash impairment charges 3.5 0.3 3.6 94.5 Other, rounding (0.1 ) — (0.2 ) — Adjusted gross profit $49.5 $42.4 $136.0 $94.0 General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses, as reported $21.1 $18.4 $64.1 $61.9 Subtract: Restructuring and other costs (0.2 ) (1.6 ) (1.0 ) (5.8 ) Subtract: Non-cash impairment charges — (1.3 ) — (1.3 ) Other, rounding (0.1 ) — (0.2 ) — Adjusted G&A $20.8 $15.5 $62.9 $54.8 Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus, as reported $11.5 ($88.1 ) $22.8 ($173.3 ) Add: Restructuring and other costs 0.3 1.7 2.8 6.9 Add: Non-cash impairment charges 3.5 133.2 3.6 231.1 Add: Non-operating loss / other expense — — — 0.2 Subtract: Gain on sale of other investments — — — (0.3 ) Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 2.2 3.3 6.5 11.1 Net tax effect of adjustments (1.6 ) (37.4 ) (3.5 ) (67.3 ) Non-routine tax (2.0 ) 0.4 (2.0 ) 0.4 Other, rounding — — — (0.1 ) Adjusted net income attributable to SP Plus $13.9 $13.1 $30.2 $8.7 Net income (loss) per share, as reported Basic $0.54 ($4.19 ) $1.08 ($8.23 ) Diluted $0.54 ($4.19 ) $1.07 ($8.23 ) Adjusted net income per share Basic $0.66 $0.62 $1.43 $0.42 Diluted $0.65 $0.62 $1.41 $0.41 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 21,184,583 21,047,076 21,158,667 21,057,080 Diluted 21,400,386 21,047,076 21,365,282 21,057,080 Diluted (applicable for adjusted) 21,400,386 21,138,542 21,365,282 21,155,192





SP Plus Corporation Comparison to 2019 (millions) (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2019 Gross Profit Gross profit, as reported $46.0 $58.7 Add: Restructuring and other costs 0.1 Add: Non-cash impairment charges 3.5 — Other, rounding (0.1 ) — Adjusted gross profit $49.5 $58.7 % of 2019 84% General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses, as reported $21.1 $26.0 Subtract: Restructuring and other costs (0.2 ) — Other, rounding (0.1 ) — Adjusted G&A $20.8 $26.0 Decline from 2019 -20%





SP Plus Corporation Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus, as reported $11.5 ($88.1 ) $22.8 ($173.3 ) Add (subtract): Income tax (benefit) expense 1.6 (33.5 ) 6.5 (63.7 ) Interest expense, net 5.1 5.6 15.8 15.1 Gain on sale of other investments — — — (0.3 ) Non-operating loss / other expense — — — 0.2 Depreciation and amortization expense 6.0 8.2 18.5 23.6 Restructuring and other costs 0.3 1.7 2.8 6.9 Non-cash impairment charges 3.5 133.2 3.6 231.1 Other, rounding — (0.1 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA $28.0 $27.0 $70.0 $39.6





SP Plus Corporation Free Cash Flow (millions) (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $6.8 $1.9 $30.1 $27.9 Net cash used in investing activities (2.2 ) (0.4 ) (7.4 ) (9.0 ) Termination of joint ventures — 1.7 — 1.4 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (0.5 ) (0.2 ) (1.7 ) (1.1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.1 ) — — (0.3 ) Other, rounding (0.1 ) — — — Free cash flow $3.9 $3.0 $21.0 $18.9





SP Plus Corporation Commercial Segment Facilities September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Leased facilities 420 445 466 Managed facilities 2,575 2,539 2,596 Total facilities (Commercial Segment) 2,995 2,984 3,062



