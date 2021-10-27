QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $31.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights



Record net income of $31.6 million, or $1.99 per diluted share

Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) increased by 8 basis points and Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) increased by 9 bps to 3.36% and 3.53%, respectively

Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) increased $2.8 million, or 6.2%

Annualized core loan and lease growth (non-GAAP) of 23% for the quarter and 18% YTD, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans

Annualized core deposit growth of 15.6% for the quarter

Nonperforming assets improved by 32% for the quarter and now represent only 0.11% of total assets

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans/leases of 1.79%, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced record net income of $31.6 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.99 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $22.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.39 for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2021 were the same as GAAP net income and diluted EPS, as there were no meaningful non-core adjustments during the quarter. For the second quarter of 2021, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $22.5 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.40. For the third quarter of 2020, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $17.7 million and $1.11, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30,

$ in millions (except per share data) 2021 2021 2020

Net Income $ 31.6 $ 22.3 $ 17.3 Diluted EPS $ 1.99 $ 1.39 $ 1.09 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 31.6 $ 22.5 $ 17.7 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.99 $ 1.40 $ 1.11

______________________________

Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-recurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We are very pleased with our outstanding financial performance for the third quarter,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered another record quarter of net income, driven by exceptional loan growth, strong fee income, an expanded net interest margin and strong credit quality. We grew core loans 23% on an annualized basis, largely funded with core deposit growth of 16%. This exceptional performance is reflective of our core values, one of which is our relationship-based community banking model, emphasizing the importance of strong relationships with new and existing clients.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 23% for the Quarter and 18% YTD, excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company’s core loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, increased $246.0 million to a total of $4.5 billion. Core loan and lease growth during the quarter was 23.0% on an annualized basis and was funded by core deposit growth and some excess liquidity. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $183.0 million during the quarter. The Company’s wholesale funding portfolio has been reduced to predominately subordinated debt that qualifies as regulatory capital.

“Our continued robust loan growth was driven primarily by strength in our Specialty Finance Group as well as continued growth in our traditional commercial lending and leasing business,” added Helling. “Given the 18% annualized loan growth we have delivered over the first nine months of 2021, combined with our current pipeline, we are now targeting organic loan growth for the full year 2021 of between 16% and 18%.”

Record Net Interest Income of $46.2 million

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $46.2 million, compared to $43.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $44.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $48.5 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 6.2%, from the prior quarter, due to an increase in adjusted NIM combined with strong loan/lease growth. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $45.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $456 thousand for the third quarter of 2021, up from $291 thousand in the second quarter of 2021 and down from $833 thousand for the third quarter of 2020.

In the third quarter, reported NIM was 3.36% and tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP) NIM was 3.56%, compared to 3.28% and 3.46% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition-related net accretion, was 3.53%, up 9 basis points from the second quarter. The increase in Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was primarily due to a 7 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets (adjusted for acquisition-related net accretion, non-GAAP) driven by fees associated with $63.9 million of PPP loans that were forgiven during the quarter. In addition, adjusted NIM benefited from a decline of 2 basis points in the total cost of interest-bearing funds (due to both mix and rate).

For the Quarter Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 NIM 3.36% 3.28% 3.36% NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) * 3.56% 3.46% 3.51% Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) * 3.53% 3.44% 3.44% * See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations



“We expanded our NIM again during the third quarter, bolstered by higher PPP fees, lower deposit costs and relatively stable core loan yields in this highly competitive lending environment,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “With our strong loan and lease growth and margin expansion, net interest income grew by 6% in the quarter when excluding the impact of acquisition accounting.”

Noninterest Income of $34.7 million

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $34.7 million, compared to $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $15.3 million increase in capital markets revenue from the prior quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.8 million for the quarter, consistent with the second quarter.

“Capital markets revenue totaled $24.9 million for the quarter, which benefited from a number of swap transactions that were scheduled to close in the second quarter carrying over into the third quarter,” added Gipple. “Capital markets revenue averaged $16 million per quarter for the first nine months of 2021 and $16.3 million for the last eight quarters. This gives us confidence in the sustainability of this important source of fee income and supports our continued guidance range of $14 to $18 million per quarter.”

Noninterest Expenses of $41.4 million

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $41.4 million, compared to $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $40.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher performance-based salary and benefits expense of $5.2 million, driven by strong capital markets revenue production and earnings performance during the quarter. Additionally, the Company recorded a $1.5 million charge related to the write-down of certain fixed assets. Partially offsetting these increases was a $1.3 million net gain on the sale of other real estate.

Asset Quality Remains Strong and NPAs Improved

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $6.8 million at the end of the third quarter, a decrease of $3.3 million from the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of a commercial property classified as other real estate owned and a reduction in nonaccrual loans that either returned to performing status or were monetized during the quarter. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.11% on September 30, 2021, compared to 0.17% on June 30, 2021, and 0.31% on September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases decreased to 2.57% and 1.29%, respectively, from 2.97% and 1.80% as of June 30, 2021.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to continued strong asset quality and a reduction in nonperforming loans. Similarly, there was no provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.75%, compared to 1.79% as of June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans of $84 million, the ACL to total loans/leases as of September 30, 2021, was 1.79% (non-GAAP).

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.51%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.45% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.54%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.72%, 10.52% and 9.55% as of June 30, 2021. During the third quarter, the Company continued its existing share repurchase program and purchased and retired 193,153 shares at an average price of $48.50 per share.

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.



Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, October 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through November 11, 2021. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10159948. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 24 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $6.0 billion in assets, $4.6 billion in loans and $4.9 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.



A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies; (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 57,310 $ 55,598 $ 78,814 $ 61,329 $ 68,932 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 70,826 88,780 55,056 95,676 302,668 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 828,719 810,445 799,825 838,131 782,088 Net loans/leases 4,519,060 4,338,811 4,279,220 4,166,753 4,168,395 Intangibles 9,857 10,365 10,873 11,381 11,902 Goodwill 74,066 74,066 74,066 74,066 74,066 Derivatives 198,393 193,395 122,668 222,757 236,381 Other assets 256,277 233,705 224,625 212,704 220,128 Total assets $ 6,014,508 $ 5,805,165 $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 Total deposits $ 4,871,828 $ 4,688,935 $ 4,631,782 $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 Total borrowings 183,514 198,908 188,601 177,114 226,962 Derivatives 201,450 196,092 125,863 229,270 244,510 Other liabilities 107,902 90,754 90,182 83,483 148,207 Total stockholders' equity 649,814 630,476 608,719 593,793 572,613 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,014,508 $ 5,805,165 $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: (1) Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 175,155 $ 182,882 $ 168,842 Commercial and industrial - other 1,465,580 1,505,384 1,616,144 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 434,014 427,734 461,272 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 644,850 618,879 610,582 Construction and land development 852,418 708,289 607,798 Multi-family 529,727 466,804 396,272 Direct financing leases 50,237 56,153 60,134 1-4 family real estate 376,067 382,142 368,927 Consumer 71,682 69,438 71,080 Total loans/leases $ 4,599,730 $ 4,417,705 $ 4,361,051 Less allowance for credit losses (2) 80,670 78,894 81,831 Net loans/leases $ 4,519,060 $ 4,338,811 $ 4,279,220 Loan/lease mix: (1) Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,634,047 $ 1,680,853 $ 1,779,062 $ 1,726,723 $ 1,823,049 Commercial real estate loans 2,550,160 2,319,423 2,174,897 2,107,629 1,999,715 Direct financing leases 49,585 55,371 59,229 66,016 73,011 Residential real estate loans 270,522 268,193 254,900 252,121 245,032 Installment and other consumer loans 85,363 86,925 87,053 91,302 102,471 Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees 10,053 6,940 5,910 7,338 4,699 Total loans/leases $ 4,599,730 $ 4,417,705 $ 4,361,051 $ 4,251,129 $ 4,247,977 Less allowance for credit losses (2) 80,670 78,894 81,831 84,376 79,582 Net loans/leases $ 4,519,060 $ 4,338,811 $ 4,279,220 $ 4,166,753 $ 4,168,395 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 23,689 $ 14,670 $ 14,581 $ 15,336 $ 18,437 Municipal securities 649,486 641,603 614,649 627,523 569,075 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 100,744 106,139 118,051 132,842 134,147 Asset backed securities 30,607 31,778 39,815 40,683 40,665 Other securities 24,367 16,429 12,903 21,747 19,764 Total securities $ 828,893 $ 810,619 $ 799,999 $ 838,131 $ 782,088 Less allowance for credit losses (2) 174 174 174 - - Net securities $ 828,719 $ 810,445 $ 799,825 $ 838,131 $ 782,088 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,342,273 $ 1,258,885 $ 1,269,578 $ 1,145,378 $ 1,175,085 Interest-bearing demand deposits 3,086,711 2,976,696 2,916,054 2,987,469 2,938,194 Time deposits 441,743 452,171 445,067 460,659 499,021 Brokered deposits 1,101 1,183 1,084 5,631 59,968 Total deposits $ 4,871,828 $ 4,688,935 $ 4,631,782 $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 40,000 Overnight FHLB advances (3) 30,000 40,000 25,000 15,000 - FRB borrowings - - - - - Other short-term borrowings 1,600 7,070 6,840 5,430 30,430 Subordinated notes 113,811 113,771 118,731 118,691 118,577 Junior subordinated debentures 38,103 38,067 38,030 37,993 37,955 Total borrowings $ 183,514 $ 198,908 $ 188,601 $ 177,114 $ 226,962 (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which included a change in class of receivable and segment categories. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which requires an allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans/leases, off-balance sheet ("OBS") exposures and held to maturity ("HTM") securities, recorded through the income statement within the provision for credit losses. The Day 1 adjustments to ACL were as follows: loans/leases ($8.1) million, OBS $9.1 million, HTM securities $183 thousand. (3) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 0.30%.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 51,667 $ 48,903 $ 47,565 $ 49,851 $ 50,890 Interest expense 5,438 5,387 5,590 6,144 6,309 Net interest income 46,229 43,516 41,975 43,707 44,581 Provision for credit losses (1) - - 6,713 7,080 20,342 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 46,229 $ 43,516 $ 35,262 $ 36,627 $ 24,239 Trust department fees $ 2,714 $ 2,848 $ 2,801 $ 2,388 $ 2,280 Investment advisory and management fees 1,054 1,039 940 926 1,266 Deposit service fees 1,588 1,492 1,408 1,875 1,403 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 954 1,184 1,337 1,462 1,370 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans - - - 224 - Swap fee income/capital markets revenue 24,885 9,568 13,557 21,402 26,688 Securities gains (losses), net - (88 ) - 617 1,802 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 446 451 471 461 502 Debit card fees 1,085 1,084 975 923 946 Correspondent banking fees 265 269 314 270 220 Other 1,661 1,449 1,686 1,469 1,482 Total noninterest income $ 34,652 $ 19,296 $ 23,489 $ 32,017 $ 37,959 Salaries and employee benefits $ 28,207 $ 23,044 $ 24,847 $ 30,446 $ 25,999 Occupancy and equipment expense 4,122 3,965 4,108 4,917 3,807 Professional and data processing fees 3,568 3,702 3,443 3,871 3,758 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs - - - 25 (32 ) Disposition costs - - 8 64 192 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,108 986 1,065 1,272 1,301 Loan/lease expense 308 457 300 465 403 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (1,346 ) (113 ) 39 (4 ) 16 Advertising and marketing 1,095 853 627 1,276 750 Bank service charges 525 572 523 523 488 Losses on liability extinguishment - - - 1,457 1,874 Correspondent banking expense 201 198 200 205 205 Intangibles amortization 508 508 508 521 531 Loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary - - - (147 ) 305 Other 3,091 1,503 1,560 1,473 1,241 Total noninterest expense $ 41,387 $ 35,675 $ 37,228 $ 46,364 $ 40,838 Net income before income taxes $ 39,494 $ 27,137 $ 21,523 $ 22,280 $ 21,360 Federal and state income tax expense 7,929 4,788 3,541 4,009 4,016 Net income $ 31,565 $ 22,349 $ 17,982 $ 18,271 $ 17,344 Basic EPS $ 2.02 $ 1.41 $ 1.14 $ 1.16 $ 1.10 Diluted EPS $ 1.99 $ 1.39 $ 1.12 $ 1.14 $ 1.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,635,123 15,813,932 15,803,643 15,775,596 15,767,152 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 15,869,798 16,045,239 16,025,548 15,973,054 15,923,578 (1) Provision for credit losses only included provision for loans/leases for years prior to 2021.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 148,135 $ 148,522 Interest expense 16,415 25,279 Net interest income 131,720 123,243 Provision for credit losses (1) 6,713 48,624 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 125,007 $ 74,619 Trust department fees $ 8,363 $ 6,819 Investment advisory and management fees 3,033 4,392 Deposit service fees 4,488 4,166 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 3,475 3,218 Swap fee income/capital markets revenue 48,010 53,419 Securities gains (losses), net (88 ) 1,867 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,368 1,443 Debit card fees 3,144 2,479 Correspondent banking fees 848 633 Other 4,796 3,345 Total noninterest income $ 77,437 $ 81,781 Salaries and employee benefits $ 76,098 $ 65,822 Occupancy and equipment expense 12,195 11,587 Professional and data processing fees 10,713 10,773 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs - 189 Disposition costs 8 626 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 3,159 2,892 Loan/lease expense 1,065 970 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (1,420 ) (303 ) Advertising and marketing 2,575 1,984 Bank service charges 1,620 1,493 Losses on liability extinguishment - 2,450 Correspondent banking expense 599 633 Intangibles amortization 1,524 1,628 Goodwill impairment - 500 Loss on sale of subsidiary - 305 Other 6,154 3,842 Total noninterest expense $ 114,290 $ 105,391 Net income before income taxes $ 88,154 $ 51,009 Federal and state income tax expense 16,258 8,698 Net income $ 71,896 $ 42,311 Basic EPS $ 4.54 $ 2.68 Diluted EPS $ 4.48 $ 2.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,829,124 15,770,335 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,058,420 15,945,832 (1) Provision for credit losses only included provision for loans/leases for years prior to 2021.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 15,590,428 15,763,522 15,843,732 15,805,711 15,792,357 Book value per common share (1) $ 41.68 $ 40.00 $ 38.42 $ 37.57 $ 36.26 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 36.30 $ 34.64 $ 33.06 $ 32.16 $ 30.82 Closing stock price $ 51.44 $ 48.09 $ 47.22 $ 39.59 $ 27.41 Market capitalization $ 801,972 $ 758,068 $ 748,141 $ 625,748 $ 432,869 Market price / book value 123.42 % 120.24 % 122.90 % 105.38 % 75.60 % Market price / tangible book value 141.72 % 138.83 % 142.83 % 123.09 % 88.95 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 5.73 $ 4.81 $ 4.27 $ 3.84 $ 3.69 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 8.98 x 10.00 x 11.06 x 10.31 x 7.43 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 9.54 % 9.55 % 9.42 % 9.08 % 8.42 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 630,476 $ 608,719 $ 593,793 $ 572,613 $ 556,020 Cumulative effect from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL" - - (937 ) - - Net income 31,565 22,349 17,982 18,271 17,344 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (2,546 ) 4,179 (1,751 ) 3,157 (614 ) Common stock cash dividends declared (946 ) (951 ) (949 ) (947 ) (945 ) Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program (9,367 ) (4,800 ) - - - Other (5) 632 980 581 699 808 Ending balance $ 649,814 $ 630,476 $ 608,719 $ 593,793 $ 572,613 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 14.51 % 14.72 % 14.85 % 14.95 % 14.93 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.16 % 11.26 % 11.31 % 11.34 % 11.25 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.28 % 10.29 % 10.10 % 9.49 % 9.21 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 10.45 % 10.52 % 10.55 % 10.55 % 10.44 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 2.12 % 1.56 % 1.27 % 1.25 % 1.19 % 1.66 % 1.02 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 19.30 % 14.33 % 11.91 % 12.43 % 12.06 % 15.27 % 10.51 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.28 % 3.26 % 3.25 % 3.36 % 3.30 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.56 % 3.46 % 3.43 % 3.45 % 3.51 % 3.49 % 3.44 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 51.17 % 56.80 % 56.87 % 61.23 % 49.48 % 54.64 % 51.40 % Gross loans and leases / total assets 76.48 % 76.10 % 77.25 % 74.81 % 72.43 % 76.48 % 72.43 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits 94.41 % 94.22 % 94.15 % 92.43 % 90.92 % 94.41 % 90.92 % Effective tax rate 20.08 % 17.64 % 16.45 % 17.99 % 18.80 % 18.44 % 17.05 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 724 725 720 714 687 724 687 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 5,960,336 $ 5,739,067 $ 5,668,850 $ 5,842,299 $ 5,820,555 $ 5,789,753 $ 5,524,087 Loans/leases 4,529,136 4,412,322 4,271,782 4,250,951 4,185,275 4,405,355 3,957,903 Deposits 4,779,876 4,709,732 4,628,889 4,742,602 4,726,881 4,706,719 4,472,328 Total stockholders' equity 654,186 624,000 604,012 588,042 575,061 627,583 536,578 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP). (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Growth in full-time equivalents from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020 due to the addition of new positions created to build scale.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 3,030 $ 1 0.10 % $ 1,817 $ 1 0.06 % $ 2,205 $ 1 0.18 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 99,024 39 0.16 % 88,396 35 0.16 % 321,679 92 0.11 % Securities (1) 799,471 7,646 3.82 % 798,732 7,294 3.66 % 749,425 6,836 3.66 % Restricted investment securities 20,910 262 4.97 % 19,614 238 4.79 % 19,714 249 4.94 % Loans (1) 4,529,136 46,427 4.07 % 4,412,322 43,776 3.98 % 4,185,275 45,654 4.34 % Total earning assets (1) $ 5,451,571 $ 54,375 3.96 % $ 5,320,881 $ 51,344 3.87 % $ 5,278,298 $ 52,832 3.99 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,041,941 $ 2,183 0.28 % $ 2,978,382 $ 2,050 0.28 % $ 2,932,988 $ 2,086 0.28 % Time deposits 461,210 1,090 0.94 % 440,599 1,184 1.08 % 638,031 2,399 1.50 % Short-term borrowings 6,858 1 0.10 % 10,883 1 0.05 % 26,996 11 0.17 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 54,293 41 0.30 % 21,802 15 0.28 % 57,078 211 1.45 % Subordinated debentures 113,789 1,554 5.46 % 115,339 1,570 5.45 % 77,783 1,031 5.30 % Junior subordinated debentures 38,084 569 5.84 % 38,044 564 5.86 % 37,936 571 5.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,716,175 $ 5,438 0.58 % $ 3,605,049 $ 5,384 0.60 % $ 3,770,812 $ 6,309 0.66 % Net interest income (1) $ 48,937 $ 45,960 $ 46,523 Net interest margin (2) 3.36 % 3.28 % 3.36 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.56 % 3.46 % 3.51 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.53 % 3.44 % 3.44 % For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 1,503 $ 1 0.13 % $ 2,795 $ 19 0.89 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 101,225 110 0.15 % 327,902 587 0.24 % Securities (1) 802,715 21,989 3.65 % 688,985 19,567 3.78 % Restricted investment securities 19,540 718 4.85 % 20,767 795 5.03 % Loans (1) 4,405,355 132,728 4.03 % 3,957,903 133,141 4.49 % Total earning assets (1) $ 5,330,338 $ 155,546 3.90 % $ 4,998,352 $ 154,109 4.12 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,000,766 $ 6,219 0.28 % $ 2,718,613 $ 9,920 0.49 % Time deposits 449,996 3,716 1.10 % 743,746 9,537 1.71 % Short-term borrowings 7,560 4 0.08 % 23,804 81 0.45 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 29,875 66 0.29 % 87,920 1,007 1.50 % Subordinated debentures 115,927 4,718 5.43 % 71,582 3,019 5.63 % Junior subordinated debentures 38,045 1,692 5.86 % 37,894 1,715 5.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,642,169 $ 16,415 0.60 % $ 3,683,559 $ 25,279 0.91 % Net interest income (1) $ 139,131 $ 128,830 Net interest margin (2) 3.30 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.49 % 3.44 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.46 % 3.38 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 78,894 $ 81,831 $ 84,376 $ 79,582 $ 60,827 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL" - Day 1 adjustment - - (8,102 ) - - Provision charged to expense 1,895 (141 ) 5,993 7,080 20,342 Loans/leases charged off (287 ) (3,674 ) (713 ) (2,779 ) (1,819 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 168 878 277 493 232 Ending balance $ 80,670 $ 78,894 $ 81,831 $ 84,376 $ 79,582 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 6,818 $ 8,230 $ 13,863 $ 13,940 $ 17,597 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 14 57 - 3 86 Total nonperforming loans/leases 6,832 8,287 13,863 13,943 17,683 Other real estate owned - 1,820 173 20 125 Other repossessed assets - - 50 135 110 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,832 $ 10,107 $ 14,086 $ 14,098 $ 17,918 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.11 % 0.17 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.31 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases (1) 1.75 % 1.79 % 1.88 % 1.98 % 1.87 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases (1) 1180.77 % 952.02 % 590.28 % 605.15 % 450.05 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.04 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (2) Special mention (rating 6) $ 58,634 $ 51,613 $ 53,466 $ 71,482 $ 79,587 Substandard (rating 7) 59,402 79,719 84,982 66,081 70,409 Doubtful (rating 8) - - - - - $ 118,036 $ 131,332 $ 138,448 $ 137,563 $ 149,996 Criticized loans (3) $ 118,036 $ 131,332 $ 138,448 $ 137,563 $ 149,996 Classified loans (4) 59,402 79,719 84,982 66,081 70,409 Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 2.57 % 2.97 % 3.17 % 3.24 % 3.53 % Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.29 % 1.80 % 1.95 % 1.55 % 1.66 % (1) Prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL", upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans were recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio. There have been no acquisitions since adopting ASU 2016-13 "CECL", which requires an allowance to be established on acquired loans. (2) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion. (3) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance. (4) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,106,631 $ 2,059,634 $ 2,205,935 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 259,543 255,338 241,452 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,019,018 1,913,761 2,012,182 Community State Bank - Ankeny 1,140,933 1,079,929 937,017 Springfield First Community Bank 880,143 850,067 803,478 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,797,969 $ 1,810,772 $ 1,955,360 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,526,144 1,395,721 1,399,267 Community State Bank - Ankeny 994,042 938,428 822,261 Springfield First Community Bank 605,947 608,676 592,528 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,636,170 $ 1,577,681 $ 1,556,798 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 262,962 258,520 241,783 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,410,160 1,360,202 1,387,372 Community State Bank - Ankeny 834,533 786,208 683,086 Springfield First Community Bank 718,867 693,614 620,721 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 91 % 87 % 80 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 92 % 97 % 99 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 84 % 84 % 83 % Springfield First Community Bank 119 % 114 % 105 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 78 % 77 % 71 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 70 % 71 % 69 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 73 % 73 % 73 % Springfield First Community Bank 82 % 82 % 77 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.88 % 1.91 % 1.86 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 3.78 % 3.61 % 2.53 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2) 1.85 % 1.92 % 2.22 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (2) 1.73 % 1.69 % 1.92 % Springfield First Community Bank (2) 1.30 % 1.35 % 1.09 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.66 % 1.64 % 0.56 % 1.55 % 0.81 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 3.93 % 2.39 % 2.66 % 2.95 % 2.25 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 1.17 % 1.16 % 0.82 % 1.05 % 0.53 % Springfield First Community Bank 2.09 % 1.77 % 1.52 % 1.69 % 1.28 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.47 % 3.30 % 3.07 % 3.32 % 3.17 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (4) 3.68 % 3.60 % 3.54 % 3.61 % 3.45 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (5) 3.78 % 3.66 % 4.12 % 3.71 % 3.94 % Springfield First Community Bank (6) 3.67 % 3.54 % 3.75 % 3.59 % 3.82 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 64 $ 92 $ 217 $ 169 $ 327 Community State Bank - Ankeny 52 68 56 $ 437 193 Springfield First Community Bank 376 168 598 $ 755 1,791 QCR Holdings, Inc. (7) (36 ) (37 ) (38 ) $ (110 ) (117 ) (1) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2) Prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL", upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans were recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio. There have been no acquisitions since adopting ASU 2016-13 "CECL", which requires an allowance to be established on acquired loans. (3) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (4) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.66% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, 3.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 3.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. (5) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.66% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, 3.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 4.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. (6) Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, 3.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 4.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. (7) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 649,814 $ 630,476 $ 608,719 $ 593,793 $ 572,613 Less: Intangible assets 83,923 84,431 84,939 85,447 85,968 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 565,891 $ 546,045 $ 523,780 $ 508,346 $ 486,645 Total assets (GAAP) $ 6,014,508 $ 5,805,165 $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 Less: Intangible assets 83,923 84,431 84,939 85,447 85,968 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,930,585 $ 5,720,734 $ 5,560,208 $ 5,597,350 $ 5,778,592 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.54 % 9.55 % 9.42 % 9.08 % 8.42 % TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (1) Stockholder's equity (GAAP) $ 649,814 $ 630,476 $ 608,719 $ 593,793 $ 572,613 Less: PPP loan interest income (post-tax) (2) 12,297 10,788 9,479 7,691 4,934 Less: Intangible assets 83,923 84,431 84,939 85,447 85,968 Tangible common equity, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP) $ 553,594 $ 535,257 $ 514,301 $ 500,655 $ 481,711 Total assets (GAAP) $ 6,014,508 $ 5,805,165 $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 Less: PPP loans 83,575 147,506 243,860 273,146 357,506 Less: Intangible assets 83,923 84,431 84,939 85,447 85,968 Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 5,847,010 $ 5,573,228 $ 5,316,348 $ 5,324,204 $ 5,421,086 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 9.47 % 9.60 % 9.67 % 9.40 % 8.89 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) PPP interest income (post-tax) is calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.



